GROWGENICS: Awarded Silicon Valley Review's Top 50 Leading Companies of the Year 2021
Advanced horticultural LED grow light company GROWGENICS selected as one of The Silicon Review's 50 Leading Companies of the Year 2021 for their innovations.EAST GREENWICH, RI, USA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
After having to adapt to the challenges that businesses across the country faced in 2020, Growgenics is thrilled to announce that they've been selected by The Silicon Review as one of their top 50 Leading Companies of 2021. They were selected for their advanced technology innovations, ability to adapt to the changing circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, and their extraordinary team of experts. Read below for an excerpt from The Silicon Review:
"THE WORLD'S MOST ADVANCED LED GROW LIGHTING: GROWGENICS
The Silicon Review
Energy efficiency continues to be a key factor for the adoption of LED technology in the horticulture sector. Controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) powered by LED lighting has been on the rise even before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the pandemic has now pushed this industry to grow faster as there is an increased demand for the CEA facilities. Horticultural lighting being integral to this form of agriculture, has also seen a significant rise in demand. The market is expected to continue growing. One of the foremost innovators in this segment is Growgenics; a leading advanced LED grow lighting company.
Founded in 2014, Growgenics has created advanced, patented horticultural LED grow lighting solutions for all species of plants worldwide. Its Founder and CEO, Richard Genga, a mechanical engineer and entrepreneur of 35+ years, designed the Growgenics lighting solutions to solve the problems associated with traditional grow lights. The company currently works with four major markets:
- Controlled environmental agriculture (CEA)
- Legal commercial cannabis cultivation
- Supplemental lighting for commercial greenhouses
- Horticultural University Research
LEADERS IN INNOVATION..."
Read more about Growgenics' innovations in grow lighting in the full feature at The Silicon Review: https://thesiliconreview.com/magazine/profile/growgenics-worlds-most-advanced-led-grow-lighting
