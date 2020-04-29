Execs In The Know Releases Customer Experience (CX) Trending Topics Webpage to Help Leaders Improve Brand Experiences

Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, April 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know (EITK) has announced the release of its CX Trending Topics webpage to advance the conversation on all facets of customer experience. As the newest resource on EITK’s website, the Trending Topics page features CX hot topic videos that share unique insights from CX leaders on some of the industry’s most pressing aspects, such as artificial intelligence, gig economy, outsourcing, and more. The Trending Topics page also includes links to EITK’s recent Virtual Briefing Series, its new COVID-19 CX Readiness Resource page, a link to join the Know It All (KIA) Online Community for CX brand leaders, and other resources all aimed at moving the conversation forward for improved individual brand experiences.

“Through live events, webinars, and the KIA Online Community, we are working with CX leaders to gain a comprehensive understanding of their biggest pain points and make connections with other leaders so together, we can evolve the industry,” said Chad McDaniel, President and Co-Founder of Execs In The Know. “With the new CX Trending Topics webpage, we have created a platform to provide CX leaders with resources and insights to help them navigate their CX strategies in the most effective way possible.”

Most recently, COVID-19 has forced companies to further examine internal processes and business contingency plans (BCP), and social distancing has made it clear why a diversified Bots, Outsourcing, and Gig strategy can help companies weather the storm during uncertain times. The Artificial Intelligence and Gig Economy videos atop the Trending Topics page highlight the unique perspectives of EITK’s community members on these strategies. These CX leaders have shared their thoughts on how these trending topics factor into their CX strategies, how these topics have changed over the past few years, what the future holds for the industry, and how fellow CX leaders can exercise best practices when it comes to the most pressing issues within the industry.

The new Trending Topics page also highlights other EITK offerings to help businesses navigate the impact of COVID-19, including a section dedicated to EITK’s growing COVID-19 Resource Center, which highlights the newly-completed Virtual Briefing Series that was inspired by an initial real-time effort of EITK’s Advisory Board and provides CX-specific solution concepts on a weekly basis regarding a specific hot button topics that CX leaders need addressed during this time of uncertainty. As CX leaders continue to lead together through COVID-19, EITK will continue to grow this webpage to provide the most relevant, up-to-date insights on the areas CX leaders care the most about.

To visit the new CX Trending Topics Webpage, click the link here: https://execsintheknow.com/knowledge-center/cx-trending-topics/

About Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know (EITK) is a global community of customer experience (CX) professionals focused on excellence in customer experience. Execs In The Know gives brands a platform to share and gain insights, benchmark their brand, stay on top of the latest trends in CX, and create lasting relationships with their peers – “Leaders Learning From Leaders.” Execs In The Know holds numerous live events each year including Customer Response Summit, Subject Matter Briefings, Lunch & Learns, and Leadership Dinners. The company also offers industry content and thought leadership through webinars, reports, a quarterly CX insight Magazine, the Know It All “KIA” Online Community, and various social media groups. To learn more about Execs In The Know visit: www.execsintheknow.com.

