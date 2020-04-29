Every Child a Reader Announces Free Activity Pages in 12 Lanuages

NEW YORK, NY, US, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every Child a Reader and the Children's Book Council are pleased to release another set of free activities online for Children's Book Week celebrations, May 4-10.These single, printable pages contain activities which feature this year's Children's Book Week slogan, Read. Dream. Share in 12 languages . Use these activities with kids to explore the world through writing practice, crossword puzzles, drawing, and more.From Vietnamese to Spanish, these languages are a fun introduction to places around the world!Visit EveryChildaReader.net or follow #BookWeek2020atHome to find videos, live virtual events from book creators, resources, and celebration ideas from libraries and local bookstores.Children's Book Week is celebrating its 101st anniversary, making it the longest running literacy initiative in the United States.



