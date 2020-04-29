Non-Invasive Medical Ventilators to Post an Absolute Growth of 85% by 2025 – Arizton
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical ventilator market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2019–2025.
There is high demand for ventilators due to the pandemic and is likely to increase tenfold than the global demand. Post the pandemic, the demand for these devices will still be high due to severe respiratory problems. In the absence of the pandemic, APAC would have been the fastest-growing region and mostly needed ventilators. Europe and North America are the most developed and replacement market for ventilators. This is because healthcare providers are mostly supported by reimbursement options. Whereas, APAC and Latin America will experience more ventilator sales as they are growing economies that will require more ventilators to accommodate patient populations.
Arizton’s recent market research report considers the present scenario of the medical ventilators market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.
Medical Ventilators Market – Dynamics
Here are the list of trends and drivers that are impacting the revenues and profitability in the medical ventilators market:
• Increase in Demand for Homecare Ventilators
• Emergence of Multi-Functional Medical Ventilators
• Exponential Rise in Number of COVID-19 Cases
• Demand for Ventilators in COVID-19-Affected Countries
• Technological Advances in Ventilators
• Favorable Patient Demographics
Medical Ventilators Market – Segmentation
The market research report includes detailed segmentation by interface, mobility, patient group, application, end-user, and geography.
• Non-invasive ventilation offers many advantages and lower complications compared to invasive ventilation. For instance, the occurrence of nosocomial infections is relatively low among patients using non-invasive ventilation.
• In 2019, the portable medical ventilators segment accounted for a share of 36% and was likely to grow at a steady rate due to the shift toward smaller, flexible, and convenient ventilation support, which can be achieved with the use of portable ventilators.
• There is an increasing transition of ventilator-assisted individuals from hospital to home mechanical ventilation. This can be due to multiple factors, such as the survival of aging consumers, especially in developed regions such as Europe and North America.
Market Segmentation by Interface
• Invasive
• Non-invasive
Market Segmentation by Mobility
• Standard
• Portable
Market Segmentation by Patient Group
• Hospitals
• Adults
• Pediatrics & Neonates
Market Segmentation by Application
• Critical Care
• Emergency Care
• Home Care
• Neonatal Care
Market Segmentation by End-user
• Hospitals
• Homecare Settings
• Emergency Care Providers
• Others
Medical Ventilators Market – Geography
European countries are among the worst hit of the covid-19 pandemic, especially Italy, Germany, and Spain. The number of people suffering from the disease has increased drastically, in-turn demanding hospital resources such as ventilators to stabilize the situation. The demand for ventilators has also increased to ten-folds across the region. Additional factors such as technological infrastructure and the need for professional supervision in homecare set-ups make the management of ventilator users difficult. Supervision by external companies may also result in the lack of standardization or regular feedback to prescribing centers and increasing costs and logistical problems. There are also differences in end-of-life decisions between northern and southern European countries.
Market Segmentation by Geography
• Europe
o Spain
o Germany
o Italy
o France
o UK
• North America
o US
o Canada
• APAC
o South Korea
o China
o Japan
o Australia
o India
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
• Middle East & Africa
o Turkey
o South Africa
o Iran
Medical Ventilators Market – Vendor Landscape
The global medical ventilators market is fragmented due to the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors offering a wide range of medical ventilators. Hamilton Medical, Medtronic, Vyaire Medical, GE Healthcare, ResMed, SCHILLER, Koninklijke Philips, Drägerwerk, and Smiths Medical are the key players dominating the market. Though large vendors dominate the market, they are witnessing heavy competition from regional and local companies from India, China, Italy, and Germany. Many regional vendors also offer cost-effective ventilators in Europe, APAC and the Middle East & Africa.
Key Vendors
• Hamilton Medical
• Medtronic
• Koninklijke Philips
• Vyaire Medical
• GE Healthcare
• ResMed
• Drägerwerk
• SCHILLER
• Smith Medical
Other Prominent Vendors - Air Liquide Medical Systems, Avasarala Technologies, ABRONN, AgVa Healthcare, aXcent Medical, Bunnell, Beijing Eternity Electronic Technology, Deluxe Scientific Surgico, Dima Italia, Fritz Stephan, Getinge, Hartwell Medical, HEYER Medical, HILL-ROM, Löwenstein Medical Innovation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, MEK-ICS, Narang Medical, Oceanic Medical, Shenzhen Landwind Industry, Siare Engineering International Group, S.I.E.M, SI Surgical, A.B. Industries, Skanray Technologies, Tecme Global, TRITON ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS, and United Hayek Industries
