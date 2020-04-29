Non-Invasive Medical Ventilators to Post an Absolute Growth of 85% by 2025 – Arizton

The medical ventilators market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2019–2025.

The medical ventilators market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2019–2025.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical ventilator market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2019–2025.

There is high demand for ventilators due to the pandemic and is likely to increase tenfold than the global demand. Post the pandemic, the demand for these devices will still be high due to severe respiratory problems. In the absence of the pandemic, APAC would have been the fastest-growing region and mostly needed ventilators. Europe and North America are the most developed and replacement market for ventilators. This is because healthcare providers are mostly supported by reimbursement options. Whereas, APAC and Latin America will experience more ventilator sales as they are growing economies that will require more ventilators to accommodate patient populations.

Arizton’s recent market research report considers the present scenario of the medical ventilators market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Get your free sample now!

Medical Ventilators Market – Dynamics

Here are the list of trends and drivers that are impacting the revenues and profitability in the medical ventilators market:

• Increase in Demand for Homecare Ventilators

• Emergence of Multi-Functional Medical Ventilators

• Exponential Rise in Number of COVID-19 Cases

• Demand for Ventilators in COVID-19-Affected Countries

• Technological Advances in Ventilators

• Favorable Patient Demographics

Medical Ventilators Market – Segmentation

The market research report includes detailed segmentation by interface, mobility, patient group, application, end-user, and geography.

• Non-invasive ventilation offers many advantages and lower complications compared to invasive ventilation. For instance, the occurrence of nosocomial infections is relatively low among patients using non-invasive ventilation.

• In 2019, the portable medical ventilators segment accounted for a share of 36% and was likely to grow at a steady rate due to the shift toward smaller, flexible, and convenient ventilation support, which can be achieved with the use of portable ventilators.

• There is an increasing transition of ventilator-assisted individuals from hospital to home mechanical ventilation. This can be due to multiple factors, such as the survival of aging consumers, especially in developed regions such as Europe and North America.

Market Segmentation by Interface

• Invasive

• Non-invasive

Market Segmentation by Mobility

• Standard

• Portable

Market Segmentation by Patient Group

• Hospitals

• Adults

• Pediatrics & Neonates

Market Segmentation by Application

• Critical Care

• Emergency Care

• Home Care

• Neonatal Care

Market Segmentation by End-user

• Hospitals

• Homecare Settings

• Emergency Care Providers

• Others

Medical Ventilators Market – Geography

European countries are among the worst hit of the covid-19 pandemic, especially Italy, Germany, and Spain. The number of people suffering from the disease has increased drastically, in-turn demanding hospital resources such as ventilators to stabilize the situation. The demand for ventilators has also increased to ten-folds across the region. Additional factors such as technological infrastructure and the need for professional supervision in homecare set-ups make the management of ventilator users difficult. Supervision by external companies may also result in the lack of standardization or regular feedback to prescribing centers and increasing costs and logistical problems. There are also differences in end-of-life decisions between northern and southern European countries.

Market Segmentation by Geography

• Europe

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o UK

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o South Korea

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o South Africa

o Iran

Get your free sample now! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/medical-ventilators-market

Medical Ventilators Market – Vendor Landscape

The global medical ventilators market is fragmented due to the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors offering a wide range of medical ventilators. Hamilton Medical, Medtronic, Vyaire Medical, GE Healthcare, ResMed, SCHILLER, Koninklijke Philips, Drägerwerk, and Smiths Medical are the key players dominating the market. Though large vendors dominate the market, they are witnessing heavy competition from regional and local companies from India, China, Italy, and Germany. Many regional vendors also offer cost-effective ventilators in Europe, APAC and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Vendors

• Hamilton Medical

• Medtronic

• Koninklijke Philips

• Vyaire Medical

• GE Healthcare

• ResMed

• Drägerwerk

• SCHILLER

• Smith Medical

Other Prominent Vendors - Air Liquide Medical Systems, Avasarala Technologies, ABRONN, AgVa Healthcare, aXcent Medical, Bunnell, Beijing Eternity Electronic Technology, Deluxe Scientific Surgico, Dima Italia, Fritz Stephan, Getinge, Hartwell Medical, HEYER Medical, HILL-ROM, Löwenstein Medical Innovation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, MEK-ICS, Narang Medical, Oceanic Medical, Shenzhen Landwind Industry, Siare Engineering International Group, S.I.E.M, SI Surgical, A.B. Industries, Skanray Technologies, Tecme Global, TRITON ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS, and United Hayek Industries

Medical Ventilators Market – Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

8 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

8.1 Overview

9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Increase In Demand For Homecare Ventilators

9.2 Emergence of Multi-Functional Ventilators

9.3 Exponential Rise in Number of COVID-19 Cases

9.4 Demand For Ventilators in COVID-19 Affected Countries

10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Technological Advances In Ventilators

10.2 Favorable Patient Demographics

10.3 Demand For Portable Ventilators

11 Market Restraints

11.1 Complications Associated With Ventilators

11.2 High Cost of Equipment & Treatment

11.3 Shortage of Ventilators

11.4 Lengthy Product Lifecycle and Increased Demand For The Refurbished Ventilators

12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis

12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

13 Interface

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Invasive Ventilators

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4 Non-Invasive Ventilators

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14 Mobility

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Standard Ventilators

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4 Portable Ventilators

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15 Application

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Critical Care

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4 Emergency Care

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5 Home Healthcare

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.6 Neonatal Care

15.6.1 Market Overview

15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

16 Patient Group

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Adults

16.3.1 Market Overview

16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.4 Pediatrics & Neonates

16.4.1 Market Overview

16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

17 End-Users

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

17.3 Hospitals

17.3.1 Market Overview

17.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.4 Homecare Settings

17.4.1 Market Overview

17.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.5 Emergency Care Providers

17.5.1 Market Overview

17.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.6 Others

17.6.1 Market Overview

17.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

18 Geography

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Geographic Overview

19 North America

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Key Countries

19.3.1 US: Market Size & Forecast

19.3.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast

20 Europe

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.3 Key Countries

20.3.1 Germany: Market Size & Forecast

20.3.2 UK: Market Size & Forecast

20.3.3 Italy: Market Size & Forecast

20.3.4 Spain: Market Size & Forecast

20.3.5 France: Market Size & Forecast

21 APAC

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Market Size & Forecast

21.3 Key Countries

21.3.1 China: Market Size & Forecast

21.3.2 Japan: Market Size & Forecast

21.3.3 India: Market Size & Forecast

21.3.4 South Korea: Market Size & Forecast

21.3.5 Australia: Market Size & Forecast

22 Latin America

22.1 Market Overview

22.2 Market Size & Forecast

22.3 Key Countries

22.3.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast

22.3.2 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast

23 Middle East And Africa

23.1 Market Overview

23.2 Market Size & Forecast

23.3 Key Countries

23.3.1 Iran: Market Size & Forecast

23.3.2 Turkey: Market Size & Forecast

23.3.3 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast

23.3.4 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast

Looking for more information? Click here



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.