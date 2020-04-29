Introducing the Pavotube II 6C RGBWW 10" LED Tube from Nanlite

A go-anywhere, travel-friendly, studio quality light to bring your brilliance to life wherever you choose.

"I have received one request from our customers many times more than any other: ‘When will NanLite have a smaller more portable version of the PavoTube?’ The PavoTube II 6c delivers...” — Wayne Schulman

WHITE PLAINS, NY, USA, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nanlite PavoTube II 6C RGBWW LED Tube is an amazingly portable versatile lighting fixture that features 0 to 100% dimming with maximum illumination of 520 lumens (183Lux @ 1m) at 5600K, as well as a full spectrum RGB and pre-programmed special lighting effects.Studio Quality with a Love for Road TripsWith adjustable color temperature from 7500-2700K with green to magenta adjustment, a CRI of 98, and a TLCI of 95, the PavoTube II 6C packs studio-quality lighting into a go-anywhere, travel-friendly package. It also features a choice of over 360 static light colors on the RGB spectrum and can cycle through the entire spectrum at a speed of your choice.Built-In BatteryPowered by an internal Li-ion battery, the PavoTube II 6C can run for 65 minutes at full brightness and can be charged by any USB-C source, including power banks for added run time.Wonderfully CompactSmall enough to fit in any gear bag, the PavoTube II 6C is compatible with most T12 diameter accessories and features two 1/4 20" receivers as well as powerful magnets for mounting nearly anywhere.Pre-programmed Lighting EffectsWith fifteen pre-programmed special effects in a simple-to-master menu system, the PavoTube II 6C makes it easy to imitate lighting scenarios that can otherwise be tricky to recreate. At the touch of a button, you can simulate the lighting effects of an emergency services vehicle (cop car), flame (candlelight), lightning storm, an SOS signal, an explosion, welding, camera flashes, and more.“Over the past year, I have received one request from our customers many times more than any other: ‘When will NanLite have a smaller more portable version of the PavoTube?’ The PavoTube II 6c delivers in more ways than I could have expected. The design and the features are on point. I think that the PavoTube II 6c will find its way into an extraordinary number of applications.”- Wayne Schulman, Nanlite Vice President of Sales at MAC GroupThe PavoTube II 6C comes with the following:PavoTube II 6CIron Plates (3)USB Type-C CableSafety StrapCarrying BagUser ManualThe Nanlite PavoTube II 6C is available for pre-order at your favorite retailer and at NanLiteUS.com for $99.00 with expected delivery on or around May 21st.ContactFor more information, contact Nanlite Brand Manager Jeff Lazell: jeffl@macgroupus.comAbout NanliteNanLite produces an extensive range of continuous (LED) lights with state-of-the-art technologies, the highest level of quality control and a fanatical obsession to details for demanding creators in the photo, video, content creation and beauty spaces.About MAC Group33 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level. For more information, visit macgroupus.com



