US Briefings to be Presented at Small Satellites 2020

Small Satellites - September 2020

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the space economy advances, it is evident that constellations of small satellites represent the future of satellite capability.As such, nations around the world are developing their small satellite capability at pace - including the USA who continue to push for a space enterprise that moves at EPIC SPEED through rapid procurement and acquisition.With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to announce that a number of US presentations are on the agenda for Small Satellites 2020 , which will convene in London on 1st – 2nd September, to discuss regulations, prototyping, market trends, opportunities and more.To register for the conference or to find out more, interested parties should visit: http://www.small-satellites.com/EINpr7 US Presentations include:• "NASA's Small Spacecraft Technology Program: Pushing the Boundaries of Technology"Presented by Mr Roger Hunter, Programme Manager, Small Spacecraft and Technology, NASA• "Applications for Small & Cube Satellites"Presented by Mrs Charlene Jacka, Branch Chief Engineer, Small Satellite Portfolio, AFRL, US Air Force• "Data, Networking and Security in Space"Presented by Mr Tyler Diaz, CEO, Stara Space• "Small Satellite Market Trends & Opportunities for the Space Industry"Presented by Ms Shagun Sachdeva, Senior Analyst, Northern Sky Research (NSR)• "Driving Go Fast Efforts Across the Enterprise"Presented by Ms KiMar Gartman, Catalyst Space Accelerator Program Director, Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation and Captain Jacob Singleton, Space Innovation Lead, CIS Division, Dstl/US Air Force• "Prototyping at Aerospace's xLab"Presented by Dr Richard Welle, Senior Scientist, xLab, The Aerospace Corporation• "Satellite Regulation in the New Space Era"Presented by Ms Merissa Velez, Attorney Advisor, Federal Communications CommissionBookings made by 30th April will receive a £600 early bird discount: http://www.small-satellites.com/EINpr7 --END--1st and 2nd September 2020London, UKSponsored by CONTECFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



