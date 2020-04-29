Gazprom Neft Board of Directors presented with the results of the company’s 2019 investment programme

The Gazprom Neft Board of Directors has reviewed the performance of the company’s investment programme, budget and borrowing programme in 2019.

Gazprom Neft’s financial and operating results showed a positive trend in 2019. Hydrocarbon production volumes were up 3.5% y-o-y to 96.1 million tonnes of oil equivalent (mtoe). Refining volumes totalled 41.5 tonnes, with premium petroleum-product sales reaching 26.5 tonnes. The company’s 2019 net profit (IFRS) was up 6.2%, at RUB400.2 billion — lower oil prices on the domestic and international oil markets notwithstanding, while adjusted EBITDA remained stable year-on-year, at RUB795.1 billion. The debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) was 0.7. The company’s 2019 results show Gazprom Neft retaining its market-leading position in Russia’s oil industry in terms of profitability, including in terms of return on average capital employed (ROACE) which, in 2019, stood at 17.4%.