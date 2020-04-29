Canada 2020 Civility Icon of the Year Dr. Harlall believes ‘Civil Entrepreneurship’ the only way forward after COVID19

Dr. Raymond Harlaal Canada 2020 Civility Icon Of The Year Dr. Raymond Halall Dr. Clyde Rivers With The First Lady Of Burundi Dr. Raymond Halall Teaching Entrepreneurs Dr. Raymond Halall Working With Government Of Guyana To Plant Coconut Trees Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers Founder I Change Nations

Canada 2020 Civility Icon of the Year; Ambassador Dr. Raymond Harlall believes ‘Civil Entrepreneurship’ is the only way forward after COVID-19

I am honored to be able to work along side such amazing people, who are changing the world and creating a culture of honor and civility. Each one is an icon and a difference maker.” — Dr. Clyde Rivers Founder of I Change Nations

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Raymond Harlan, was the Recipient of the Canada 2020 Civility Icon of the year and 2020 Productive Business Civility AwardsProductive Business Civility Honored its 2020 Productive Business Civility Award Recipients on Thursday April 23rd, 2020. which included World leaders from 7 different countries. These are leaders of a new paradigm that have brought productivity and civility together. However because of the coronavirus, the awards ceremony had to be cancelled and was brought to social media. Dr. Harlall believes civility is needed now more than ever during this pandemic. Many business and institutions are struggling to keep up with the health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19 and its global lockdown requirements. However, Ambassador Raymond Harlal believes that entrepreneurs who have civility as their core values will be able to lead their communities, regions and countries to prosperity and peace. Through his Global Initiative call “I Empower Entrepreneurs” he help youths, around the world, to identify their strong skills and work with them to position, package and promote their local assets in the best way to sustain themselves and contribute to one or more of the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals.In Canada, Dr. Raymond Harlall owns and operates a Publishing, Branding and Marketing company for the past 3 years —Local Experts Group. Over 70 authors has worked closely with Dr. Harlall to write, publish and promote their books through his Canadian company and its subsidiaries: The Canada Book Club and The Power of Collaboration Events. These content driven book and training materials are being used by students around the world today.Working with “I Change Nations” and its founder Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers, Dr. Harlall is able to introduce subject matter experts to a new paradigm. This paradigm has been the missing ingredient, as opposed to usual race (competition) to the top, it’s about the culture of honour and civility. As the world is in discourse now world leaders are search for new solutions. — World Civility. Dr. Rivers is the Global Spokesman for World Civility, a representative to the United Nations, a Diplomat for 15 years and heads the World Largest Culture of Honour community. He has worked with 20+ heads of states and has traveled to over 80 nations.“Our work is based on the Golden Rule… the God Rule: Treat others the same way you would like to be treated. Simply put we are here to be the voice of those who do have one. Specifically, we aim to eradicate poverty, end hunger, bridge the economic inequalities gap, promote gender equality and most importantly, being environmentally friendly as we continue to work towards a better tomorrow.” — Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers.When asked about Dr. Harlall and why he was awarded the Canada Icon of the Year 2020 on World Civility Day, Dr. Rivers said:“I see Ambassador Harlall as the bridge, being able to connect the older generation with the younger generation and also the new with the old. It was not just about his adaptability but also his work ethics and his personal values coupled with track record of excellence in serving humanity. This is why I Change Nations and the Founders of World Civility Day has chosen to honour Dr. Harlall as the top Canadian of 2020.”It’s is easy to see now why Ambassador Dr. Raymond Harlall is considered “The Global Developer of Human Currency.” As published in the ‘Who’s Who Guyana 2020 Edition.’When asked what is ‘Civil Entrepreneurship’ and why its is so necessary, Raymond responded with his story:As a Millennial Entrepreneur for the past 10 + year I have transitioned from a Business Entrepreneur to a Social Entrepreneur and today I consider myself a Civility Entrepreneur.The difference is: in my early 20s I believed the only purpose of my business was to earn money and so I made a lot of money. Then in my late 20s I realized that I needed to do more to contribute to humanity and that life is not just about making money.Today, I operate my business on the Zig Ziglar concept that: “you can have everything in life you want, if you will just help enough other people get what they want.”As a Civil Entrepreneur, the first criteria is to make sure the venture is for the benefit of all of humanity. Yes, you must make money but more importantly it must be in a way where others are also benefiting and in a sustainable way.As a coach and consultant, the first think I do is to ensuring that my clients and business partners connect their business venture to one or more of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — agenda 2030.Currently, through a Public-Private Partnership (SGD #17) Dr. Harlall is working with the Government of Guyana, Agriculture Departments, the University of Guyana, Investors, Farmers and Students on his project to plant 1,000,000 coconut trees in his home country over the next decade.This single initiative, will help to end poverty, bridge the income inequality gap and most importantly remove carbon emissions equivalent to 10,000 cars driving on the roads per year.Other existing and future Civil Entrepreneurial ventures of Dr. Harlall includes partnerships in India, Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Burundi, and Malawi. Where sewing machines and training will be made available to unemployed and under-employed females. His “one sewing machine per house hold in at risk community” program is moving from a charity mindset to an entrepreneurial, self-sustained business venture.His company is the First and only company to offer FARMERS INSURANCE and MICRO LOANS for Guyanese Farmers, this added protection to the agriculture sector will allow farmers to invest more and collectively bargaining for larger export markets while combatting climate change.Dr. Harlall states, “ I am very excited and grateful to receive the 2020 Productive Business Civility Award and to join with other great business civility leaders that are changing the way business is done around the world.”Dr Clyde Rivers states, “I am honored to be able to work along side such amazing people, who are changing the world and creating a culture of honor and civility. Each one is an icon and a difference maker.I Change Nations was founded by Dr. Clyde Rivers, Dr. Rivers is the acting Representative to the United Nations – New York for the Interfaith Peace-Building Initiative (IPI) and the United Nations Department of Public Information (DPI Dr. Rivers is the acting Ambassador and the Director of the North American Division of the Golden Rule International.Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Spokesperson for the World Civility Day, Community Civility Counts Initiative, Dr. Rivers has been honored internationally and has received numerous awards. Recently Dr. Clyde Rivers, received his 2nd Presidential Award for 2019 at the United Nations Association of El Salvador in New York City, Dr. Rivers received the Presidential Award for his volunteer service to the citizens of the United States of America. In 2017 Dr. Rivers won the United States Presidential Life Achievement Award for over 4,000 hours of serving the nation and humanity Dr. Rivers is the recipient of the Danny K. Davis Peace Prize 2017, U.S. Congressman of Illinois. This annual Congressional Award given for excelling in his field and making a difference in people’s lives.In 2017 International Spokesman for World Civility Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers was appointed as International Board Chairman of OPAD.Dr. Rivers was given the Title of Don/Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers as he was Knighted into the original Kingdom of Guatemala, and the great city of La Antigua the first city established by the Spanish Monarchy. Knighted by Lord EDUARDO L. PRADO S. the Commodore De Santiago De Los Caballeros De La Antigua Guatemala Dr. Rivers is the recipient of an Honorable Mention for the American Civic Collaboration Award 2017 – Celebrating Partnerships that Strengthen America Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Honorary Ambassador at Large for the Republic of Burundi, as appointed by H.E. President Pierre Nkurunziza and Special Advisor to President Pierre Nkurunziza, President of Republic of Burundi Africa.I Change Nations is a Culture of Honor System, the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals throughout the world who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to effectively change nations. We honor people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world. ICN is the largest “building cultures of honor” network in the world.According to Dr. Clyde Rivers Founder of I Change Nations, “The legacy that these incredible individuals are leaving is a result of the efforts and vision of Professor Dr. Vernet A. Joseph the founder and creator of the Productive Business Summit, and the National Day of Productivity Business Civility.”Others that have received awards from I Change NationsThey include such leader like President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an ever-present battle for the health of their people Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi – Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria – Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique – Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as bringing AIDS awareness programs. Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia – Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador, was honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador. Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia, was honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.As a trail blazer for Global Sustainable Development, Dr. Harlall has received many awards for his philanthropic work and as the author of more than 10 books. Some of these award are:The Global Authors Award in London UK, in 2018 — Mr. Philip OladejoThe Nelson Mandela Peace Award in Sir Lanka, in 2019 — Ambassador Dr. Timothy RolandCreator of Greatness Award in Luton, UK, 2020 — Professor Dr. Patrick BusingeThe Productive Business Civility Award in Arizona, USA, 2020 — Professor Dr. Vernet JosephCanada Civility Icon in Gary, Indiana, USA, 2020 — Ambassador Dr. Clyde RiversFor a Free Gift from Dr. Raymond Harlan, visit his website: www.RaymondHarlall.com



