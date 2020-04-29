Georgia Strait Women's Clinic Announces Launch of Website for Drug Rehab, Alcohol Treatment, and Trauma / PTSD

Georgia Strait Women's Clinic is a best-in-class addiction, trauma, & PTSD treatment program in BC, Canada. The company is announcing its new website.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Georgia Strait Women 's Clinic, a leading addiction, trauma, and treatment program located in Powell River, British Columbia, Canada, is proud to announce the launch of its new website at https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/ . The new website helps women who may be seeking drug rehab , alcohol treatment, and/or trauma / PTSD treatment options.“We're excited to launch our new website and even more excited to expand our treatment options for women in British Columbia and throughout Canada,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “Loved ones and women who may suffer from drugs, alcohol, or other forms of addiction are encouraged to visit the website and then reach out for a private, confidential consultation.”Interested persons can visit the website at https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/ . The menu icon at the top right opens up an information-rich environment on how the Clinic works and the services offered. Those who want to learn more about drug and alcohol treatment, for example, can visit https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/drug-alcohol-treatment/ . That page explains that in the Clinic's drug and alcohol treatment programs, clients receive daily group therapy and a minimum of one 1-1 counseling appointment per week. By combining Meaning-Centered Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and Narrative Therapy, the Clinic is able to offer an array of individualized treatment options based on the needs identified by the client and recommendations of the clinical staff. A second example if the page on Occupational Trauma or PTSD treatment services at https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/occupational-trauma-ptsd/ . That page explains that therapies in the trauma program are designed to help clients build self regulation skills to deal with dissociation, anxiety, depression, anger, and other symptoms of trauma. These therapies are also designed to help clients make sense of suffering and pain so they can go forward in pursuit of a meaningful life.ABOUT GEORGIA STRAIT WOMEN'S CLINICGeorgia Strait Women's Clinic ( https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/ ) is a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for women. The Clinic has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Clinic offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. The Clinic uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning ­Centered Therapy'. The Clinic is a sister program to the Sunshine Coast Health Centre ( https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/ ) which offers similar services for men in Canada.



