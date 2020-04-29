The Digital Renegades Becoming A “Go To” Agency For Companies Wanting To Learn and Leverage TikTok

One Of The Hottest New Digital Agencies Is Producing Virtual Events With Celebrity Chefs and much more

Half of TikTok’s users are over 30 years old. Brands are making huge bets on the platform and influencers. The content has also matured to be informational and self-help based” — Evan Morgenstein

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- While the rebranded agency, The Digital Renegades , a division of CelebExperts LLC has not been around for decades, its CEO and President Evan Morgenstein has. Call it intuition or call it good luck, Morgenstein had a vision to rebrand his management, marketing and consulting agency Premier Management Group which he started in 1995 “with a $3,000 refund check” to generate over $50,000,000 for its clients, and build this new agency into a revolutionary digital hybrid.Morgenstein’s vision is unique in many ways, “I had this epiphany that I would create an agency that focused on the best content creators across Instagram and TikTok with a heavy emphasis on TikTok. As most agencies are incorrectly identifying TikTok’s audience age, we know more than half the users are over 30 years old and massive brands are making huge financial bets on the platform and influencers. The content has also matured to be informational and self-help based.”The customer opportunities for virtual Celebrity Chef programs for agencies, corporations and especially in the tech and software categories has been incredibly high since the start of the Pandemic says The Digital Renegades Vice President of New Business Development Christina Brennan, “As sad as the current situation is, we needed to answer the calls of our clients and their agencies. With thousands of customers looking to execute programs from experiential budgets that have already been allocated but can’t be used due to Covid-19, the market has adapted very fast to virtual events. We are fielding five new client calls a day by mostly agencies in a bind looking to have us help bail them out with incredible celebrity and/or influencer talent for events that can be DIY in anyone’s home.”The Digital Renegades are currently in the process of executing over 25 digital cooking and fitness events using mostly social media stars because they create their own content, are low maintenance and are willing to give the end user a lot more access to them leading up to the event. Morgenstein sees a trend forming, “I have booked millions of dollars for celebrity chefs from places like Food Network, MasterChef and others. They are all amazing talent and we will continue to do so. But for tight turn-arounds and budgets under $20,000 USD including food, there is no better value than hiring a social media Celebrity Chef for your next event.”In fact, two of the Company’s Clients @thatdudecancook and @cookingbomb were featured in People Magazine’s online poll of the “Top 10 TikTok Chefs”.The Digital Renegades has signed some of the most talented and fastest growing influencers on TikTok across multiple categories including:TikTok:BeautyKara Gallego, @karagallegoHealth, Fitness and NutritionCassidy Thompson, @cassidy__tSydney Brown, @sydneybrownxo_Jordyn Trenholm @jordyntrenholmIlana Muhlstein @nutritionbabeCelebrity ChefsSonny Hurrell @thatdudecancookVivian Aronson @cookingbombMatt Groark @groarkboysbbqTina (“T”) @aldentedivaInstagram:Health, Fitness and NutritionPaige Hathaway, @paigehathawayAmanda Rocchio, @meowmeixCassidy Thompson, @cassidy__tSydney Brown, @sydneybrownxo_Jordyn Trenholm, @jordynt_fitJennifer Anderson, @kids.eat.in.colorIf you are interested in receiving more information on virtual events and talent that would fit your needs and budget contact Evan Morgenstein evan@celebexperts.com and/or Christina Brennan christina@celebexperts.com .



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.