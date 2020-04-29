The Digital Renegades Becoming A “Go To” Agency For Companies Wanting To Learn and Leverage TikTok
One Of The Hottest New Digital Agencies Is Producing Virtual Events With Celebrity Chefs and much more
Morgenstein’s vision is unique in many ways, “I had this epiphany that I would create an agency that focused on the best content creators across Instagram and TikTok with a heavy emphasis on TikTok. As most agencies are incorrectly identifying TikTok’s audience age, we know more than half the users are over 30 years old and massive brands are making huge financial bets on the platform and influencers. The content has also matured to be informational and self-help based.”
The customer opportunities for virtual Celebrity Chef programs for agencies, corporations and especially in the tech and software categories has been incredibly high since the start of the Pandemic says The Digital Renegades Vice President of New Business Development Christina Brennan, “As sad as the current situation is, we needed to answer the calls of our clients and their agencies. With thousands of customers looking to execute programs from experiential budgets that have already been allocated but can’t be used due to Covid-19, the market has adapted very fast to virtual events. We are fielding five new client calls a day by mostly agencies in a bind looking to have us help bail them out with incredible celebrity and/or influencer talent for events that can be DIY in anyone’s home.”
The Digital Renegades are currently in the process of executing over 25 digital cooking and fitness events using mostly social media stars because they create their own content, are low maintenance and are willing to give the end user a lot more access to them leading up to the event. Morgenstein sees a trend forming, “I have booked millions of dollars for celebrity chefs from places like Food Network, MasterChef and others. They are all amazing talent and we will continue to do so. But for tight turn-arounds and budgets under $20,000 USD including food, there is no better value than hiring a social media Celebrity Chef for your next event.”
In fact, two of the Company’s Clients @thatdudecancook and @cookingbomb were featured in People Magazine’s online poll of the “Top 10 TikTok Chefs”.
The Digital Renegades has signed some of the most talented and fastest growing influencers on TikTok across multiple categories including:
TikTok:
Beauty
Kara Gallego, @karagallego
Health, Fitness and Nutrition
Cassidy Thompson, @cassidy__t
Sydney Brown, @sydneybrownxo_
Jordyn Trenholm @jordyntrenholm
Ilana Muhlstein @nutritionbabe
Celebrity Chefs
Sonny Hurrell @thatdudecancook
Vivian Aronson @cookingbomb
Matt Groark @groarkboysbbq
Tina (“T”) @aldentediva
Instagram:
Health, Fitness and Nutrition
Paige Hathaway, @paigehathaway
Amanda Rocchio, @meowmeix
Cassidy Thompson, @cassidy__t
Sydney Brown, @sydneybrownxo_
Jordyn Trenholm, @jordynt_fit
Jennifer Anderson, @kids.eat.in.color
If you are interested in receiving more information on virtual events and talent that would fit your needs and budget contact Evan Morgenstein evan@celebexperts.com and/or Christina Brennan christina@celebexperts.com .
Evan Morgenstein
The Digital Renegades
+1 919-332-0584
