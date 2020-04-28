ACC GLOBAL MEDIA features Trauma and Abuse Therapist, Executive Coach & Couples Counselor Bett McLean

BETT MCLEAN FOUNDER of BETT MCLEAN CONSULTING

ACC Global Media Spotlights Trauma & Abuse Therapist, & Couples Counselor Bett McLean of Bett McLean Consulting on Leadership, Trauma & Couples

Bett McLean teaches people that everything they want is on the other side of fear. Bett McLean can help guide you in reaching the side of fearlessness & success” — ACC NEWS RESEARCH DEPARTMENT

NANTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bett McLean & Bett McLean Coaching & Consulting Alberta, CAACC NEWS Interview with Bett McLean, Founder of Bett McLean Counselling & Coaching on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29TH, 2020 at 8PM EST. (8:00 p.m.) EST., Alberta, CANADAContact: Bett McLeanPhone: 1 (604)-222-2121Email:Bett@BettMcLean.ComWebsite: WWW.BETTMCLEANCONSULTING.COM Contact: ACC Global Media , 1-888-725-0554 www.Accglobalmedia.com(Talk Radio)ACC Global Media Spotlights Trauma and Abuse Therapist, Executive Coach & Couples Counselor Bett McLean of Bett McLean Consulting on Removing Roadblocks, Leadership, Trauma & CouplesACC News Talk Radio Spotlights Bett McLeanAlberta, Canada – Relationships, much like professional success, take work and dedication. For some, the path to happiness and success is more difficult than for others. Obstacles and walls come in many shapes. Traumatic experiences can have everlasting effects. Thankfully, there are trained professionals like Psychotherapist, Trauma Therapist, Couples Counselor and Certified Coach, Bett McLean. Bett can help you navigate through your issues, whether counselling or coaching or both, so you can achieve ‘your’ success.With over 30 years of experience, Bett’s personal journey through emotional and physical trauma dates back to her early childhood. Her tale can be characterized by courage and determination. After seeking the assistance of a counselor, Bett felt compelled to help others so, in her thirties, she quit her high paying job and went back to university for her degree in psychology. During her university years, Bett also completed certification in Gestalt Psychotherapy, Satir Family Systems and Self Regulation Therapy to round out an already impressive educational background. As Bett’s practice evolved, she recognized a gap in her skill set, which led her to get certified in Life and Executive Coaching.With a client-specific approach, Bett utilizes an assortment of techniques and modalities to relieve people of limiting behaviors brought on by past and present traumatic experiences. With Executive Coaching, Bett works with business leaders and management to help them recognize their self-limiting thoughts and behaviours, thus enabling their employees to be as happy and productive as possible. The question is: “Are you a leader or a boss and do you have the courage to find out?”All of her incredible services can be found at www.bettmclean.com and www.rbMcleanConsulting.com . Available on a global scale, Bett holds her sessions through video chat and phone which allows clients to get the assistance they need from the comfort of their own home or office. Through a variety of therapeutic techniques, Bett’s clients see fast and long-lasting results.“My ultimate goal is to get people to their “aha” moments. Interference is everywhere but together we can identify who you are, what you want and understand what you need to do to achieve your dreams,” exclaims McLean.Bett McLean will be featured on ACC News Talk Radio on Wednesday, April 29th at 8pm EST. For more information, visit www.bettmclean.com , & www.rbMcleanConsulting.com email bett@bettmclean.com or call 604-222-2121.Thank you for sharing this vital information with your clients, network of colleagues and co-workers! Please tune in at show tab below.

