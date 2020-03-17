ACC GLOBAL MEDIA features Gut Brain Hypnotist Lynne Potter Lord

LYNNE POTTER LORD, FOUNDER OF PIVOTAL HYPNOTHERAPY LYNNE POTTER LORD, FOUNDER OF PIVOTAL HYPNOTHERAPY LYNNE POTTER LORD, FOUNDER OF PIVOTAL HYPNOTHERAPY

Gut Brain Hypnotist Lynne Potter Lord to be featured by ACC GLOBAL NEWS on Changing Behavior, Personal Growth and Self Hypnosis

Lynne Potter Lord has gained the knowledge and now teaches self hypnosis, which can change your thoughts, change your feelings, change your habits...and change your life” — ACC NEWS RESEARCH DEPARTMENT

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lynne Potter Lord & Pivotal Hypnotherapy Vancouver British Columbia, CAACC NEWS Interview with Lynne Potter Lord, Founder of Pivotal Hypnotherapy on THURSDAY, MARCH 29TH, 2020 at 12NOON (12:00 p.m.) EST., Vancouver, British ColumbiaContact: Lynne Potter LordPhone: 1 (604)-376-5932Email:Lynne@ Pivotal-Hypnotherapy .ComWebsite: WWW.PIVOTAL-HYPNOTHERAPY.COM Contact: ACC Global Media , 1-888-725-0554 www.Accglobalmedia.com(Talk Radio)ACC Global Media Spotlights Gut Brain Hypnotist Lynne Potter Lord of Pivotal Hypnotherapy on Changing Behavior, Personal Growth and Self HypnosisVancouver, Canada – The power of the mind is often overlooked and underappreciated. There are circumstances and events that affect the mind in ways we may never understand… that is until you tap into your subconscious.After undergoing a messy divorce, Lynne Potter Lord went through the gamut of emotional and physical feelings. Working with a variety of trainers and counselors, while helpful, it didn’t truly bring forth the results that Lynne genuinely desired. Only through several sessions of hypnotherapy, this retired educator experienced a profound shift in how she felt, thought and behaved.With this newfound sense of worth, Lynne decided to share her knowledge and experience with others that are greatly in need. The beauty of Lynne’s work incorporates an extensive educational background with years of professional experience. Her list of credentials includes a Bachelor’s in Education, a Bachelor’s in Human Ecology, a Master’s of Science and certifications in coaching and life skills counseling.Along with the above accomplishments, Lynne has years of focus on nutrition and health education. Through hypnotherapy, Lynne is able to help people through struggles with depression, addiction, stress, anxiety and weight loss to name a few. At www.pivotal-hypnotherapy.com , you can view the many magnificent programs that Lynne has to offer.Welcoming all walks of life at any age, people are in awe of the results produced from Lynne’s sessions. Primarily working through Zoom Video online, Lynne has a global reach to share her abilities. Additionally, Lynne is excited to share a new eBook due for release in Spring 2020.“I want people to change their life on their terms exactly the way they want… hypnosis is powerful, fast and anyone can do it. It can work for so many issues.Through hypnotherapy, you see the world through a different perspective,” exclaims Lord.Lynne Potter Lord will be featured on ACC News Talk Radio on Thursday, March 19th at 12pm EST. For more information visit www.pivotal-hypnotherapy.com , email lynne@pivotal-hypnotherapy.com or call 604-376-5932.Thank you for sharing this vital information with your clients, network of colleagues and co-workers! Please tune in at show tab below.



