Vermont US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Vermont Who Also Was Exposed to Asbestos-To Get Serious About Compensation and to Call the Lawyers at KVO to Get the Job Done

"To get the compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer-and who had heavy exposure to asbestos decades ago we have endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Vermont US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

BURLINGTON, VERMONT, USA, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vermont US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are doing everything possible to alert a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Vermont that they might get compensated if they had significant exposure to asbestos in the Navy or at work prior to 1982. The typical person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old and even if they smoked cigarettes-they could qualify for compensation that might exceed $100,000. What people like this do not realize is the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for Navy Veterans-people with lung cancer-who also had heavy exposure to asbestos.

"To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer-and who had heavy exposure to asbestos decades ago we have endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars for people like this. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO please call 800-714-0303. Please take advantage of this opportunity if a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer is your husband, dad or friend also had heavy exposure to asbestos. You and they have nothing to lose." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Vermont US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Burlington, South Burlington, Rutland, Barre, Montpelier or anywhere in Vermont.

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in Vermont include the US Navy, asbestos miners, power plant workers, public utility workers, paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, machinists, mechanics and construction workers. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/ about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.