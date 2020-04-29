Ongoing Study by AMC Global and OpinionRoute on Consumer Perceptions, Behavior and Sentiment During COVID-19 Pandemic

AMC Global OpinionRoute

Leading market research companies release weekly findings on key consumer insights metrics related to brands, retailers, shopping and expected future behaviors.

BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMC Global, an international custom market research firm specializing in launch strategies, and OpinionRoute, a leader in insights process management, are conducting an ongoing study to help brands navigate quickly changing consumer behavior during the COVID-19 crisis. The study, which publishes weekly results, has been gathering consumer insights as they relate to brands, retailers, shopping behaviors and similar topics. Four studies, based on weekly polling of primary purchasers in the United States, have been published over the past month."We wanted to uncover concise findings for brands, retailers, companies and our industry peers to help give clarity around consumer actions and feelings during a time of massive change." says Libby Mapes, VP of Insights & Strategy at AMC Global. "We asked questions about what matters to them right now, how their behaviors are changing and will continue to change, and how they are feeling about specific brands and retailers in light of the crisis."Just a few of the insights that have been highlighted in the weekly releases include:-Consumer responses and connection spurred by the actions of particular brands and retailers in the face of the pandemic. Positive perception of Amazon (48%) and Wal-Mart (47%) topped the list for retail, with Lysol (55%) and Clorox (53%) leading the pack for CPG brands.-Changes in general consumer behavior, such as eating, shopping, exercise and personal habits, alongside the probability that these habits will change permanently . New behaviors that are most likely to continue after the pandemic include saving/budgeting, supporting local businesses, spending time with family, and preparing homemade meals vs. eating out/take-out.-Shifting priorities that are driving purchase behavior for food, beverage and household items. For grocery products and household goods, availability was ranked as most important, superseding price and brand name.The study is conducted each week among a general population of n=300 U.S. consumers age 18+. Questions relate directly to important metrics that will help retailers, companies, brands and related businesses understand what their audiences are thinking and doing during the crisis. Weekly updates are posted on the AMC Global blog at: www.amcglobal.com/blog About AMC GlobalAMC Global are the experts in product launch, with an innovative suite of tools that span the full product lifecycle. The company’s proprietary PFU™ (Purchaser Follow-up) tool, was developed early on to capture insights from real purchasers of new or restaged products immediately following launch. This solution set the stage for the development of numerous tools, some with exclusive patents, to help brands optimize products for launch and deeply understand purchaser and shopper perspectives. The AMC Global team prides itself on the fact that clients consider them true strategic partners, brought in to help their teams forward-think and stay on the cutting edge of analytics and insights. The company is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA. http://www.amcglobal.com/ About OpinionRouteThe market leader in Insights Process Management, OpinionRoute is an innovative firm focused on helping clients succeed in the rapidly evolving market research industry. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, we are passionate about data quality and doing things the right way. Our research-first solutions are designed specifically to improve insights. For more information, please visit www.opinionroute.com ###



