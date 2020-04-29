Tackling The Stay-Home Educational Crisis

Excited about their Architecture Kit Delivering The Kits Nedc has arrived! NEDC

Boston DesignBuild Firm, NE Design & Construction launches initiative to deliver James Dyson foundation materials and education kits to clients' children.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- New England Design and Construction in Boston launched an initiative last week to deliver DesignBuild educational materials to client families during the Covid-19 Quarantine to help parents constructively entertain and educate their children.New England Design and Construction wanted to share a project relevant to their industry which would lift spirits in this time of crisis and negativity. Design-Build is the trending practice of incorporating the design, planning and construction elements of a building project under a single accountable person or company-increasing efficiency, lowering client cost and instilling full project accountability.NEDC’s motto is “Lifting Spirits with Spaces.” With the knowledge that many parents are home with their children 24 hours a day, NEDC set out to deliver to client families a quality DesignBuild project kit for parents to use with their children which will lift spirits while being both educational and constructive.The project began with original educational care baskets assembled for clients including games and activities for the entire family - board games, activities, puzzles and a sunflower planting kit. Children under the age of six received a copy of The Famous Buildings of the World Coloring Book|Paperback by Kreative Kids from Traudl Wöhlke - a creative book designed to help children learn to identify famous buildings throughout the world. For older children, NEDC researched further and turned to the James Dyson Foundation --a leading and exceptionally innovative international foundation which fosters a love for engineering and problem solving in students. NEDC specifically chose the Marble Run and Cardboard boat challenges.NEDC CEO David Supple had the following to say:“In speaking with our clients it is so apparent we are all in the same boat - dealing with the challenge to remain positive and productive during these times while teaching, guiding and being there for our children. Designing and Building are inherent in making anything - so these projects are perfect quality outlets for children to learn to create using their innate DesignBuilder skills. I use them with my little ones aged 6 and 3 and they have brought learning and joy to each of us - parents included. It was important to us to share these with Boston families in these times.”About the James Dyson Foundation:“The James Dyson Foundation provides the materials and mentorship that budding inventors need so they can get hands-on with problems, think differently, and find solutions…. In order to keep up with economic demand, the US will need to produce one million more science, engineering, and math professionals over the next decade. The James Dyson Foundation launched in the United States in 2011 and in Japan five years later. The Foundation also runs activities in 27 countries, encouraging young people from across the globe to pursue an engineering career.”NEDC staff have been delivering these to families via their doorstep and will continue to do so in the upcoming days and weeks.“It has been very gratifying to hear and see the parents being grateful and surprised at the gesture,” said Suzi Dupre of NEDC who has been supervising deliveries to families.Appreciative parents have had the following to say:“We did the boat design on Saturday. Here are some photos and a video. Great idea from NEDC! We will send photos from marble run when we do it. Thanks so much. These projects are so much more fun and engaging than the regular school stuff we are doing.....”"We are very much looking forward to starting construction as soon as possible. Thank you so much for the care package that was left for us as well. Very sweet.""Hope you had a great weekend! Sending along a few things for you - and many thanks to your whole team for the design project materials. We are looking forward to exploring the project with the girls...""Hope you are doing well. Also, we got the design-build project dropped off today by Suzie. That was great! We will work on it this weekend."About New England Design and Construction:New England Design and Construction is a leading Design-Build firm based in Boston, Massachusetts which serves clientele in the greater Boston area and throughout New England. Family-owned, NEDC specializes in environmentally-friendly, full-home, design-build remodels, as well as kitchen and bathroom redesigns.CEO David Supple built the firm from scratch over the past 18 years and has forged meaningful relationships with many Boston families in doing so. New England Design and Construction is open and will continue to help clients and Boston families during these challenging times.



