London Drugs steps up offering shelf space to local small businesses impacted by COVID-19

Attention local small business owners: London Drugs wants to help you sell your products

RICHMOND, BC, CANADA, April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Drugs is offering up shelf space in select stores to local small businesses who have had to close their doors due to COVID-19. Beginning today, small businesses in Western Canada are welcome to submit products for consideration.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business reports that only 21 per cent of small businesses in Canada are fully open due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and 50 per cent have reported that they are unsure if their business will survive. As an essential service, London Drugs stores are open and have the ability to help small businesses that have had to close their retail stores, stay afloat.

“This is a really hard time for many small businesses, and we are in a unique position in these challenging times where we can really help out,” said Clint Mahlman, President and COO of London Drugs. “As a 75-year-old Canadian owned and operated company we have always supported fellow Canadian businesses and now is the time more than ever, to come together. As an essential service, we are here to help our local small businesses while also providing an opportunity for customers to pick up their favourite local items and support their favourite local companies.”

In select locations, London Drugs will be transforming its centre aisles into Local Central, a dedicated space to help local businesses sell their products.

Mahlman adds, “Whether you sell coffee, local honey, or your restaurant’s graphic T-shirts, London Drugs is here to help.”

Small business owners can visit here https://www.londondrugs.com/local-central-application.html

to learn if their products qualify and apply to be part of London Drugs Local Central. Some rules and restrictions apply.

Keep an eye out on London Drugs’ social channels for when local products hit the shelves. Customers are also welcome to tag local businesses that they think could benefit from the initiative on London Drugs’ social media posts.

ABOUT LONDON DRUGS

Founded in 1945, B.C.-based London Drugs has 82 stores in more than 35 major markets throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba including its online store www.LondonDrugs.com. London Drugs offers consumers a range of products from digital cameras and cosmetics to computers and televisions. Renowned for its creative approach to retailing, the company employs more than 7,500 people with pharmacy and health care services being the heart of its business. Committed to innovation and superior customer service, London Drugs has established itself as a reputable and caring company and continues to position itself for future growth and development.



