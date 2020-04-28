Saquon Barkley, Star NFL Running Back, Joins Shaquille O’Neal in Recent Virtual DJ Set

The two didn’t have a lot of time together so in a brief moment Barkley mentioned to Shaq how he bought his mother a house even before he was drafted.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A number of athletes and celebrities are finding creative ways to pass the time that could benefit both themselves and their beloved fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has many of us quarantined in our homes. NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, who performed a virtual DJ session on April 23, 2020 during an Instagram live broadcast, is the latest celebrity to do so. Subsequently, a variety of people wanted to get in on the festivities and be part of a split-screen event, including New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley while he was watching the opening round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The two didn’t have a lot of time together however, so in a brief moment Barkley mentioned to Shaq how he bought his mother a house even before he was drafted. In addition, the two talked about how Barkley was drafted alongside Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who was drafted by the Cowboys.

“Watching the draft definitely gives me flashbacks. I mean, it is different now because it’s all virtual, but I was able to go there in person and fulfill my dreams,” stated Saquon in Shaq’s live stream. “And to be honest, I have to give a shout out to my team. I bought my house before I was drafted.”

Two years ago, Saquon was just a draftee out of Penn State but the man has already achieved marvelous feats with his career. Barkley’s name was called early by Commissioner Roger Goodell, as the Giants picked him No. 2 overall following a three-win 2017 campaign. During his rookie season, Barkley went on to lead the NFL in scrimmage yards (2,028) and received the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

The Giants drafted Georgia's offensive tackle Andrew Thomas with the overall No. 4 pick. Thomas is an exceptional player who is projected to strengthen an offensive line at this stage that has been suffering for years. This past season, Thomas was a unanimous All-American. Barkley is certainly enthusiastic about his teams pick. The Giants are on the road to a potentially great season as Thomas is just one of a few new and superb additions. Successful Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett is joining the Giants for the upcoming season and Saquon is looking forward to this team up. Garrett knows how to make good use of running backs, so players need to be on the lookout for the machine that is Saquon. This next season for the Giants is something to keep an eye out for.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.