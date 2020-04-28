Press Release - Standardized Training Program to Enhance Safety and Efficiency

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) completed a groundbreaking effort that will enable on-demand operators to further enhance safety through standardized training offered by Part 142 training centers.

In guidance published today, the FAA outlined a framework for training centers to offer standardized training for pilots at non-scheduled charters and air taxis covered under Part 135 of the Federal Aviation Regulations. The completed guidance is the culmination of more than four years of collaboration with the aviation industry through the Air Carrier Training Aviation Rulemaking Committee (ACT ARC).

A standard training curriculum is a great example of the FAA and industry working together, said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. By developing a model that works for operators of all sizes, we improve safety by enhancing consistency.

The program is voluntary, but it is expected to be widely used throughout the industry. An industry committee composed of subject matter experts will develop and recommend a standardized curriculum for an aircraft or series of aircraft. If accepted by the FAA, the curriculum would be available for use nationwide.

In addition to providing a consistent training, testing and checking framework for Part 135 operators, a standardized curriculum will offer operators an alternative to developing and seeking approval for their own customized training programs. The new program supports the National Transportation Safety Boards Most Wanted List of safety improvements.

Many Part 135 operators send their pilots to established training centers, but FAA rules still require them to develop their own programs and keep up with paperwork associated with required check rides and recurrent training. Under a standardized curriculum, operators will fly as they train and train as they fly. This approach to training will enable the Part 135 operator and the FAAs Principal Operations Inspector to focus on the quality of the training program, rather than its administration.

The FAAs Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee (ARAC) established a Training Standardization Working Group to develop and recommend the standardized approach. A Solicitation for Members for the Working Group will be published on the ARAC web page in the coming months. The FAA anticipates that the first standardized curricula will be available for training center and operator use in 2021.



