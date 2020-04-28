Heart Alchemy Yoga and Guy Douglas (The Gong Guy) announce Sound Bath and Sound Healing content distribution agreement

Crystal Bowl Sound Bath Sound Healing

Heart Alchemy announces deal w/ Guy Douglas to distribute sound bath and sound healing videos ft. crystal bowls, gongs, sound meditations.

We are blessed to have the privilege of sharing these amazing healing sound from Guy and Sound Meditation Presents with the Heart Alchemy and YouTube audiences. ” — Darren Kramer

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart Alchemy Yoga is excited to announce its distribution partnership with Guy Douglas, aka “The Gong Guy”, to distribute sound bath and sound healing videos featuring crystal bowls, gongs, ASMR, sound meditations and more on the Heart Alchemy Yoga YouTube Channel.

Given the quarantine necessities caused by Covid-19, Heart Alchemy and Guy realize the strong need for videos that help people relax, reduce their anxiety and provide calm to the hundreds of millions of people around the globe, now locked in their homes.

The first video in the series features Guy and his partner Raven, using crystal bowls, gongs and a variety of instruments to deliver a soothing, lush and hypnotic soundscape. This video is certain to help viewers attain a meditative mind, provide anxiety relief and calm the mind using healing vibrations.

"We are blessed to have the privilege of sharing these amazing healing sound from Guy and Sound Meditation Presents with the Heart Alchemy and YouTube audiences. I’m hopeful that these singing bowl recordings can help people deal with anxiety and stress during these times of such great uncertainty”, said Darren Kramer, Co-Founder of Heart Alchemy.

The first video will launch on YouTube Saturday May 2, at 8AM Pacific Standard Time and can be found in the following link: https://youtu.be/27he3h8Y_W8

Keep track of all of our Sound Healing videos on our playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7PHsFBqSsTvT4xqjqLytMF8

Stay tuned as we will release a new sound healing video each week in our quest of offer a full library of sound therapy and healing music videos for YouTube viewers around the globe.

About Guy Douglas:

Guy Douglas, Music director of "Sound Meditation Presents", has been working with gongs and other sound healing instruments for over 15 years.

He's been involved with the healing power of music his entire life: writing, recording, producing and performing. He believes in an the eastern philosophy of music that helps clear dormant pathways to open the heart.

Guy Douglas co-founded the original Conduit Center in 2008, the first center for sound healing on the east coast. He's also the creator of The Breathwork Sound Bath, The Gong Chair, Gong Flow Yoga and The Holistic Chamber of Sound.

Since moving to California, he's performed at hundreds of events, and gonged thousands of people- and loved every last one of them.

http://www.gongguy.com

http://www.soundmeditationpresents.com

About Heart Alchemy Yoga:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga at home classes, quarantine yoga classes, sound healing vidoes, yoga workout videos, tantra videos and meditation videos. The channel now features over 400 videos, 100,000 subscribers and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy Yoga is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

###

Crystal Bowl Gong and ASMR Sound Bath Sound Healing video from Guy Douglas



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.