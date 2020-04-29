Sauce Crafters switches over from their usual business of producing hot sauce to making hand sanitizer to help people stay safe during these uncertain times.

RIVIERA BEACH, FL, US, April 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Hot Sauce to Hand Sanitizer

Riviera Beach, Florida – Sauce Crafters Incorporated is typically a hot sauce manufacturing facility, but due to the current crisis they have switched over to producing hand sanitizer.

Charlie Schandelmayer, the owner of Sauce Crafters started the project 3 weeks ago and is very excited to be able to keep his employees working along with helping the community stay safe.

“I started to hear more and more that no one could find any hand sanitizer on the shelves, I then began to think that it was very possible for us to produce some and be able to be a part of mitigating the pandemic,” Charlie Said.

Sauce Crafters is using the formula that was provided by F.D.A in order to specifically target the coronavirus. This formula puts their sanitizer at 80% alcohol which is significantly stronger than the average product.

Charlie and his crew have been supplying hospitals, colleges, cities, police and fire departments along with having it up on their website for small orders to ship out or to pick up locally.

“We are making 520 gallons of the sanitizer on a daily basis and bottling it in 16 oz bottles, which puts us at about 4,000 bottles every day. It feels good to see the product going out to medical facilities and other first responders, they are the ones getting in front of all of this,” said Stephen Schandelmayer.

Sauce Crafters is selling their Code One Hand Sanitizer for $10 per bottle or $9 per bottle if you purchase a case of 12 or more. There are further discounts on the price if you are looking to buy a pallet of 140 cases. They are also looking to continue the production of this product even after the current pandemic ends.



