John Ruppel of Global Digital Appointed US Ambassador for DevOps Agile Skills Association (DASA)

Expert in DevOps, DevSecOps and cloud computing to mentor high-performing DevOps teams across the United States

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DevOps Agile Skills Association (DASA) announced today that it has appointed John Ruppel, an Executive Consultant at Global Digital, as DASA Ambassador for the United States. DASA is an open, global community for DevOps and Agile skills development. In his role as Ambassador, Ruppel will work to further DASA’s goal of developing high-performing DevOps teams in the US.

“Thank you DASA for this tremendous gift,” said Ruppel. “You have made and are making my life as a change agent, and those of us living and breathing in the trenches of transformations, much more effective and enjoyable. Please keep up the good work. I am honored to be able to contribute, help, give back, and help serve Transformation Leaders around the globe. Let the transformation journey begin.”

Ruppel has a reputation as a senior-level leader with a proven skillset in transformational leadership—spanning DevOps, DevSecOps, cloud and disruptive technology development, deployment, operations and support. He has developed curricula, taught classes and enabled others to earn certifications. He is hands-on in the field. Ruppel creates and then applies Transformational Leadership principles and DevOps Standards for Fortune 100 companies, government agencies and entrepreneurial ventures.

Describing itself as Digital Transformation Consultancy, Global Digital works with clients on vendor management, technical project management, “lead and transition” projects, datacenter and cloud migration, among many service offerings. According to Mike McTaggart, President of Global Digital, “John is a standard-bearer for transformational leadership, and an exemplar mentor and coach. We are thrilled to see him recognized as DASA Ambassador to the United States and are eager to form up our new DevOps Catalyst program around him and the excellent DASA Competency Model.”

Ruppel’s specific achievements include authoring the TYIIR System© (a Transformation Leadership System), the ESM (Entrepreneurial Success Model), Transformational Leadership and DevOps classes and certifications at NC State's Office Professional Development Technology Training. He has also contributed to DASA Standards, Curriculum, and Certification development.

As a DASA Ambassador, Ruppel will engage in influencing, contributing and disseminating DASA’S thought leadership. In addition, he will support the development of high-performance teams and DevOps Coaching with DASA’s body of knowledge. Having led industry-leading transitions and transformations for over two decades, John was first attracted to DASA’s straightforward, practical approach. As he put it, “Transformations are complicated all by themselves, so having a pragmatic people-based roles approach, by using the DASA competency model was a game changer.”

DASA has become a fast-growing global DevOps movement that provides certification in DevOps competence development since its founding in 2016. The organization is backed by more than 300 partners and thousands of enterprises who are working with DASA to fuel their DevOps journeys. The DASA Ambassador Program is intended to increase awareness of the organization online as well as in local markets.

“John brings so much talent and experience to this role,” said Dimitri van den Broek, Founding Member of DASA. “He will be a tremendous asset for the DASA community in the US.”

About DASA

About the DevOps Agile Skills Association (DASA) DASA is an independent and open, members driven association supporting the development of DevOps training and certification to the global market, advocating the advancement of High-Performance IT Professionals and Teams through agile DevOps initiatives.

For more information, visit https://www.devopsagileskills.org/members/ambassadors/



