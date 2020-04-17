ITpreneurs revolutionalizes ITIL® training and introduces a complete ITIL 4 Virtual Blended Classroom portfolio

ITIL 4 Logo

ITpreneurs offers training providers a complete ITIL® 4 Virtual Blended Classroom portfolio that combines the best of self-study and virtual classroom.

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITpreneurs, an industry-leading courseware provider, brings change to online learning with a revolutionary training program: ITIL® 4 Blended Virtual Classroom. Starting today, the full ITIL 4 Foundation and Managing Professional portfolio are available as a blended virtual classroom. The objective of the Blended Virtual Classroom portfolio is to optimize the learning and business outcome training providers deliver, whilst learners can participate from anywhere in the world. Training providers can improve learners' understanding of a modern approach to service management and fundamentally change how they consume the training by combining the best of self-study and virtual classroom materials.

Included in the ITIL 4 Blended Virtual Classroom is:

- ITIL 4 Foundation

- ITIL 4 Specialist: Create, Deliver and Support

- ITIL 4 Strategist: Direct, Plan and Improve

- ITIL 4 Specialist: Drive Stakeholder Value

- ITIL 4 Specialist: High-Velocity IT

At the centre of the portfolio is ITpreneurs’ trusted and industry-recognized ITIL 4 Pro courseware, fully redesigned to include learning interventions that change not only what learners know, but also how to apply the knowledge in their day-to-day activities.

The learning interventions include:

- Pre-reading materials to prepare for the virtual classroom

- Quizzes to assess the learner’s readiness

- Coursebook with a copy of the presentation materials, and relevant information required for the learner to take and pass the exam

- Case study based program, where a real-life case study is integrated

- Individual and group-based exercises helping to reinforce the learning

- Mock exams that can be taken by the learner in their own time with diagnostic feedback

- Quick reference cards that explain the key concepts

- Short content elements covering content that is not part of the exam

As this is an ITpreneurs Pro learning product, it also means that the training program is enhanced with a case study, based on the official Axle Car Hire story.

Benefits of ITIL 4 Blended Virtual Classroom for learners

- Better engagement for ITIL learners - The learner is in the driving seat with the self-paced on-demand access mixed with instructor-led virtual classroom sessions to go through concepts.

- Outcome-centric - It caters to various learning styles and ensures better comprehension, which helps learners to better understand what is expected from them, resulting in a higher retention rate.

- More flexibility in training - Individual learning interventions are available at any point in time, anywhere participants want to learn. Learners can go through the pre-reading materials, take assessments, or participate in a quiz right in between assignments.

Benefits of ITIL 4 Blended Virtual Classroom for organizations

- Faster development of people - Blended programs like the ITIL 4 Blended Virtual Classroom can be used to train large groups of people quickly.

- Ease of delivery - ITIL 4 Blended Virtual Classroom can be deployed rapidly through EdCast Marketplace (ITpreneurs delivery partner of choice).

- Consistent delivery across departments and geography - Learners can get started with ITIL 4 Blended Virtual Classroom from anywhere, avoiding the need to make travel arrangements to classroom training sessions.

Benefits of ITIL 4 Blended Virtual Classroom for training providers

- Offer a richer portfolio - ITIL 4 Blended Virtual Classroom can be offered next to, or as part of existing training programs.

- Reach a wider audience - ITIL 4 Blended Virtual Classroom offers a cost-effective program for organizations to train large groups of people ITIL concepts while minimizing the time-away-from-desk.

- Flexibility - ITIL 4 Blended Virtual Classroom offers fine-tuned training solutions for segmented audiences and specialized roles within their company.

Embedded in the ITIL 4 Blended Virtual Classroom are the following principles:

- Focus on the learning objective rather than the method of delivery

- Support many different personal learning styles to reach broad audiences

- Allow each participant to bring different knowledge into the learning experience



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.