New dates announced for Smart Water Systems 2020

SMi reports: Due to COVID-19, SMi Group’s Smart Water Systems 2020 conference has been rescheduled to 15th - 16th September 2020 London, UK

LONDON, KENSINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- After careful consideration, SMi Group have decided to postpone the Smart Systems 2020 Conference in London, UK, which was originally scheduled to take place on the 20 - 21 April 2020.In recognition to the growing health risks worldwide related to the COVID-19 virus, the event has been postponed to 15 - 16 September 2020 London, UK, for the wellbeing of the events’ delegates, partners, and staff.SMi's 9th Annual Smart Water Systems 2020 Conference will provide updates on current projects through case studies from water utility companies such as Anglian Water, De Watergroep, SES Water, DWR Cymru Welsh Water, Thames Water and Oasen plus Ofwat provides insight into their latest strategy on driving change.The focus for 2020 is Collaboration and how the industry and various utility departments can work together to make the water networks and customer service more efficient. Other key sessions include the recent smart metering trials which have been rolled out across several areas in the UK and Europe. Plus, how AI, IOT and Automated Water Management have had an impact on the industry by improving efficiency and customer satisfaction.Download the brochure to see the full line-up of speakers and a detailed programme for 2020. http://www.smart-water-systems.com/einpr9 Topics covered in this year's programme:• Ofwat’s emerging strategy: Driving transformational innovation in the sector• The world water innovation fund one year on - successes, challenges, and future opportunities• CASE STUDY: Wessex Water Open System approach – “How is Wessex Water using industry collaboration to improve efficiency of service?”• Transition from smart metering to smart utility• Zero-vision for unplanned interruptions for customers• CASE STUDY: SES Water’s iDMA project• Oasen adopts a pioneering approach to public water provision with IoT• Mitigate network outages & disruptions by digitising your water distribution system• Supporting our Customer Minutes Lost (CML) Strategy using data and analytics• Anglian Water — our approach to “Smart” leakage• Collaboration - “zero leakage and innovation”• Smart Water Network at Aarhus Vand, Denmark• How can water quality sensor systems aid with leakage• Towards a circular water model• Smart Consumers: lessons from around the world• Delivering Target 100 – exploring new water reuse schemes• Smart Water Metering – Good idea to good delivery• Cybersecurity a critical priority for water utilities across the globe• CASE STUDY: Smart Water Metering Impacts on Demand and Learning for deployment• How are South East Water revolutionising how the water industry detects and prevents leaks, reduces environmental impact and ensures a highly resilient service for customers?• CASE STUDY: Results and conclusions of the Smart Metering Pilot Projects - BELGIUMInterested parties can register for the conference online; an early bird discount of £600 is available for bookings made before 30th April 2020: http://www.smart-water-systems.com/einpr9 Smart Water Systems 202015 - 16 September 2020London, UKSponsored by: Diehl Metering | DHI | Kamstrup | MetriNet - an ATI Brand | Gutermann | ADVIZZOFor sponsorship enquiries or to register, contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0)20 7827 6156 or email agibbons@smi-online.co.uk--END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



