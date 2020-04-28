Dr. Christine Kozachuk Along With Other World Leaders Received The 2020 Productive Business Civility Award

Dr. Christine Kozachuk Founder and CEO of Every Girl Wins Institute Dr.Christine Kozachuk Speaking At Woman Of Excellence I Change Nations Conference Dr. Kozachuk speak to over 600 Woman and Girls in Narok County Kenya Dr. Vernet A. Joseph Founder of Productive Business Civility Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers Founder I Change Nations

Productive Business Civility Honored its 2020 Productive Business Civility Award Recipients on April 23rd, 2020. with World leaders from 7 different countries.

“I am honored to be able to work along side such amazing people, who are changing the world and creating a culture of honor and civility. Each one is an icon and a difference maker. ” — Dr. Clyde Rivers Founder of I Change Nations

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- I Change Nations Global Business Statesmen & Founder of Productive Business Civility, Dr. Vernet A. Joseph presented Dr. Christine Kozachuk with the 2020 Productive Business Civility Award , Dr. Joseph has created a new paradigm of Business Civility in action. “This is where business and people are of equal value. Civility is meant to be contagious so spread it with love.” - Dr. Vernet A. JosephProductive Business Civility Honored its 2020 Productive Business Civility Award Recipients on Thursday April 23rd, 2020. with World leaders from 7 different countries. These are leaders of a new paradigm that have brought productivity and civility together. However because of the coronavirus, the awards ceremony had to be cancelled and was brought to social media.Others that received the 2020 Productive Business Civility Award Include:1. Dr. Frank Kanu Kanu, Stockholm, Sweden2. Dr. Raymond Harlall, Torontio, Ontario Canada3. Prof. Dr. Ona C Miller, Dallas, Texas4. Prof. Dr. Patrick Businge, London, United Kingdom5. Dr. Olga Naranjo, (Mexico) Dallas, Texas6. Dr. Ruben West,Topeka, Kansas7. Congressman Dr. Simon Karu, Nigera8. Dr. Alwin Roland Timothy, India9. Dr. Siddig Wadaa, Sudan10. Dr. Charles Tchoreret, Toronto CandaDr. Joseph has assembled the top business civility leaders from around the globe for his Business Civility “ The Art of Productive & Sustainable Business “ project; it is a masterpiece. The new Normal is to value 7.8 billion people in business and Life. These leaders are the ones who are going to rebuild the world after the COVID-19 crisis.Dr. Kozachuk is a Business Civility Leader is changing the lives of millions of girls around the world through I Change Nations and The Every Girl Wins Institute. Dr. Christine Kozachuk is the Founder and CEO of Every Girl Wins Institute, is currently establishing Every Girl Wins Institute’s around the world. She is currently establishing Every Girl Wins Institutes in the UK, Uganda, Kenya, Sudan, Guyana, the EAU and India as well as Canada and the United States utilizing women who have the same passion that she does to open the Every Girl Wins Institutes to touch and change the life of girls through mentoring, education, training and workshops.Dr. Kozachuk has recently launched a YouTube Channel as well as Facebook Live with original content for girls around the world to encourage them, motivate them and inspire them to be all they can be and fulfill their destiny. The YouTube Channel will also carry content from her Facebook Live broadcast that airs every Monday thru Friday at noon Eastern Standard Time from America.Dr. Kozachuk states, “ I am very honored to receive the 2020 Productive Business Civility Award and to stand along side these great business civility leaders that are changing the way business is done around the world.”Dr Clyde Rivers states, “I am honored to be able to work along side such amazing people, who are changing the world and creating a culture of honor and civility. Each one is an icon and a difference maker.I Change Nations was founded by Dr. Clyde Rivers, Dr. Rivers is the acting Representative to the United Nations – New York for the Interfaith Peace-Building Initiative (IPI) and the United Nations Department of Public Information (DPI Dr. Rivers is the acting Ambassador and the Director of the North American Division of the Golden Rule International. Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Spokesperson for the World Civility Day, Community Civility Counts Initiative, Dr. Rivers has been honored internationally and has received numerous awards. Recently Dr. Clyde Rivers, received his 2nd Presidential Award for 2019 at the United Nations Association of El Salvador in New York City, Dr. Rivers received the Presidential Award for his volunteer service to the citizens of the United States of America. In 2017 Dr. Rivers won the United States Presidential Life Achievement Award for over 4,000 hours of serving the nation and humanity Dr. Rivers is the recipient of the Danny K. Davis Peace Prize 2017, U.S. Congressman of Illinois. This annual Congressional Award given for excelling in his field and making a difference in people’s lives.In 2017 International Spokesman for World Civility Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers was appointed as International Board Chairman of OPAD.Dr. Rivers was given the Title of Don/Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers as he was Knighted into the original Kingdom of Guatemala, and the great city of La Antigua the first city established by the Spanish Monarchy. Knighted by Lord EDUARDO L. PRADO S. the Commodore De Santiago De Los Caballeros De La Antigua Guatemala Dr. Rivers is the recipient of an Honorable Mention for the American Civic Collaboration Award 2017 – Celebrating Partnerships that Strengthen America Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Honorary Ambassador at Large for the Republic of Burundi, as appointed by H.E. President Pierre Nkurunziza and Special Advisor to President Pierre Nkurunziza, President of Republic of Burundi Africa.I Change Nations is a Culture of Honor System, the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals throughout the world who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to effectively change nations. We honor people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world. ICN is the largest “building cultures of honor” network in the world.According to Dr. Clyde Rivers Founder of I Change Nations, “The legacy that these incredible individuals are leaving is a result of the efforts and vision of Professor Dr. Vernet A. Joseph the founder and creator of the Productive Business Summit, and the National Day of Productivity Business Civility.”Others that have received awards from I Change NationsThey include such leader like President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an ever-present battle for the health of their people Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi – Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria – Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique – Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as bringing AIDS awareness programs. Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia – Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador, was honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador. Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia, was honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.Dr. Christine Kozachuk is a World Civility Ambassador, International Speaker, International Award Recipient, Entrepreneur and Author.Dr. Kozachuk owns multiple successful businesses including RC Mobile Truck Repair Services for more than twenty-four years, Every Girl Wins Institute that helps women rewrite the definition of their lives and Co-Host of The Real Business Women Of Charlotte. Dr. Kozachuk was the managing director of Charlotte’s International eWomenNetwork-ing group for over two years. She successfully opened and operated two fitness studios, Pink Ice Ladies Fitness Center and Fit N Free for Life in which she not only ran the studios but instructed and encouraged every client.Dr. Kozachuk has served on the board of Home4Me for over two years. Home4Me provides our teens and young adults in foster care with guidance, mentoring and encouragement at the time in their lives when they need it most.Dr. Kozachuk has been honored to have received the following awards.2010 Give First Share Always by eWomenNetwork2017 Share my voice by Black Belt Speakers2017 Leverage Leader by eWomenNetwork2018 Women Add Value by iChange Nations2018 Leadership by iChange Nations2018 Voice of Change by iChange Nations2019 World Civility award by iChange Nations2019 Susan M Gibson Golden Microphone by Black Belt Speakers2019 Vernet A. Joseph Productive Global Agent of Change by iChange Nations2020 The Power of Collaboration Lifetime Achievement Award by Global Visionary Publishing2020 Creator of Greatness Award by Greatness University2020 I Change Nations Professor Patrick Businge Greatness AwardDr. Kozachuk has written and co-authored several books and a Mp3How Can I Create the Life I Deserve? (K.N.O.C.K. Formula)Live Your Best Life-Walk by FaithLetters of Love, Dear Loved OneThe Chronicles of The Chosen-Living Life by DesignDo It Yourself Podcast-Step by Step Guide for BeginnersMeditation Mp3Freeing Yourself from The Chains of The PastTo find out more about the Every Girl Wins Institute go to https://www.everygirlwins.com To watch the YouTube Channel go to http://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_UGHPrr73sJVA_fZaEQMwQ To join the Facebook Live broadcast go to http://m.facebook.com/everygirlwins



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.