Shamans of the Global Village Releases Episode 2: José Luis Ramírez & The Peyote Cactus

Shamans Peyote Flower

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shamans of the Global Village has just released a new episode of its independent documentary series – Episode 2: José Luis Ramírez & The Peyote Cactus. The film is timely in these unprecedented days of climate change and global virus scares with its environmental message of re-connecting to some of humanity's original indigenous ways.This series, conceived and launched by writer and host Rak Razam and director Niles Heckman, focuses its second episode on Don José Luis Ramírez, a renowned "mara’akame" or shaman of the Huichol people of Mexico. Guardians of the sacred peyote cactus, the Huicholes have utilized this sacred hallucinogenic medicine for millennia to connect them to the web of life, and to maintain the old ways.Director Niles Heckman said, "While economic systems that humanity has created have brought us many advancements, they have also resulted in so much environmental destruction and disconnection from nature. Yet at the same time, our species has such great potential for stewardship of the Earth. This is our more natural state and we are remembering that.""Now, more than ever, we need each other," said writer and host Rak Razam. "We need to self-isolate, to virtually check in, to remain calm and to dream of the better world that we can create from the ashes of the old. This crisis has the potential to bring us together as a planetary community: to grieve, to love, and to reclaim the spiritual essence of our individual and collective journey."The Shamans of The Global Village/ Episode 2: José Luis Ramírez & The Peyote Cactus documentary is now available for rental (60 mins film) or download (60 mins film plus over two hours of extra material).As unsustainable ways cease to make sense, this ancient wisdom is surfacing again that is crucial for planetary survival. Shamans of the Global Village features wisdom holders and the medicine they carry which is vital for this time. The healing and connection of these pathways needs to be shown to the world through media such as this documentary, especially now.About Niles HeckmanNiles Heckman documents life as a street photographer, host of the podcast An Infinite Path, and as a documentary filmmaker through his production entity, Aurora-Lab. He is the director of the 2018 feature film Transmutation and the documentary series Shamans of the Global Village, which began in 2016 and is ongoing.About Rak RazamRak Razam is a leading ‘experiential’ journalist, writing about and helping shape the emergence of a new cultural paradigm in the 21st century. Author of the critically acclaimed book Aya Awakenings: A Shamanic Odyssey and the companion volume of interviews, The Ayahuasca Sessions, he is a frequent lecturer on ayahuasca and the shamanic revival sweeping the West. He is the writer and host of the documentary series Shamans of the Global Village.



