“Oh, I would do anything for love!” Wife and Son of Meatloaf Drummer prove love conquers COVID-19

A mother looking out her bedroom window at St. James Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, ‘touching hands’ with her daughter for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A grandson bringing family visits and social distancing at St. James Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center to new heights- literally!

ST. JAMES, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The true love and bond between families at St. James Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center proves that love will always win over COVID-19.Thinking of creative ways to see our loved ones and family members, while also maintaining proper social distancing protocols, has been a focus throughout the CareRite Centers network.Along with virtual visit opportunities, such as Skype, Facetime, and WhatsApp, and glass vestibule/front lobby visits, our communities have gotten creative with our family members, and the following mode of communication was recently added to our repertoire- cherry pickers.A daughter recently had the opportunity to visit her mother, ‘touching’ their hands through her mother’s bedroom window.A grandson had the opportunity to visit his grandmother, bellowing a joyous, “What’s up Grandma!”, as he waved hello when being brought up to her room in the cherry picker.As COVID-19 continues to rear its ugly head throughout the nation, these moments are large victories, proving love can conquer this pandemic.St. James Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center is following the recommendations of the CDC, along with staying up-to-date with the CDC recommendations as they are updated. In addition, St. James is in close contact with the local and state health department and are following their guidance.Specializing in subacute rehabilitation and long term care, St. James Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center boasts the area’s leading training center for short term rehabilitation. Like other communities in the CareRite Centers network, the uncommon denominator at St. James Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center is that every touchpoint of every experience will not only meet, but will exceed your expectations.



