Music & Merch Distribution - the Emerging Business Model at Really Big Coloring Books of St. Louis

Bell’s love, passion and motivation is publishing for the experienced and budding artists. Helping musicians with dreams and ideas to achieve their goals.

“It’s about the distribution of quality music, moving merchandise while putting the artists goals first”.” — Wayne Bell Publisher

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wayne Bell Publisher at Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. manufactured his first music related coloring book almost 20 years ago. Since then the company has produced numerous musical titles for a variety of talent with sales well into the seven figures. Artists include Chance the Rapper, Cirque du Soleil, Radio City Rockettes, Ronnie Milsap, The John Denver Estate, Danny and Lizzy, Cage the Elephant, Pastor Troy, Winter Opera St. Louis, Clay Aiken/Buble Foundation and dozens of artists some of which require a non-disclosure agreement on upcoming debuts or events. During these years Bell became motivated to develop a music division within his company. He also began to learn music which lead him to found a company owned band named The Color Tones®. These efforts gained the organization membership in the U.S. Library of Congress Music Division, The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) while setting Bell down with leaders of music industry including Universal Music, Warner-Chappell other labels, music organizations and licensing agents.

Bell’s love, passion and motivation is publishing for the experienced and budding artists. Helping musicians with dreams and ideas to achieve their goals, to help get their music and merchandise out there in new avenues and new ways. We want the world to hear their music and buy their merch. It’s called servant leadership said Bell buts that’s another story. We take the publishing of books to a whole new level he says, creating quality music magazines; music merchandising sites and distribution access that blankets the globe. “It’s about the distribution of quality music, moving their merchandise while putting the artists goals first”, stated Bell.

Showcasing multi genre’s the company products reflect rock, pop, punk, opera, country, jazz, blues, gospel, indie, hip hop, techno, soul and popular to name a few. Helping build new audiences for the artists, reminding current customers of new music, the merch deals available and helping to build new audiences the company developed a strong stream of music customers. Attracting the likeness of major historical producers like Tony Bongiovi originator and creator of Power Station Studios NYC; the most successful recording studio in US history. And famed Arranger Charles Calello who’s written more #1 hits than any arranger in America, including a host of managers and music executives across the board. But most of all Bell enjoys helping the artist, the musician at the local level because that’s where the entire industry originates, bar none, I am DIY at heart he proudly said.

Thinking beyond your locale, connecting with the world, accepting change and developing new ideas, new technologies, merchandising models that prove inclusive, representing the artists music first is a structure Bell maintains. Helping artists obtain distribution along with achieving the much-coveted recognition helps to assure Bell of his companies continued success. “There are no short cuts, steady skills, solid marketing principles and a commitment to excellence helps provide for a successful start, but you got to have some talent first!”

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.1-314-725-1452 for more information or visit http://www.ColoringBook.com. The company owns more than 1600 web domains across the globe, all relating to books and music.

