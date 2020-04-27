Angel Network Invests in TrueAlgae

Dave McCarthy, Executive Director Potential Energy DC Potential Energy DC Angel Network Takatoshi Kamezawa, Chief Relationship Officer TrueAlgae, Inc. TrueAlgae, Inc. specializes in the field of microalgae production for use in agricultural and nutraceutical applications.

Potential Energy DC Angel Network Invests in a Virginia based company TrueAlgae

The Potential Energy DC Angel Network is thrilled to lend its expertise and invest its money in such a high-potential combination of team, product and market” — Dave McCarthy, Executive Director PEDC

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Potential Energy DC Angel Network (PEDC), launched in January and now sits alongside the Potential Energy DC incubator community, has made its first investment as a net-work in TrueAlgae a Chantilly, Virginia company.TrueAlgae develops and produces algae products which are currently used by the agri-cultural sector to rejuvenate depleted soil. Potential Energy DC Angel Network (PEDC Angels) invests in sustainable energy and technology companies in the DC metro area. The amount of the investment was not disclosed.This group of accredited investors has the experience, connections and capital to sup-port the incubator’s member companies and other sustainable-focused startups."We are happy to announce that Potential Energy DC Angel Network (PEDC Angels) is a new investor in TrueAlgae. Thank you for Dave McCarthy, Executive Director of Po-tential Energy DC for his leadership in making this deal happen. With the support of PEDC Angels and our investors, TrueAlgae will continue to unlock the use of microalgae for a variety of applications.” said Takatoshi Kamezawa, Chief Relationship Officer, TrueAlgae, Inc.“GreenTech Ventures, dba TrueAlgae, has been a PEDC incubator community member for over two years. We have seen the team meet and exceed numerous business milestones – from launching its first pilot plant in Florida to expanding its sales and market-ing efforts nationally and internationally. CEO Nathaniel Jackson is leading a gritty and talented team in the field of microalgae production for use in agricultural and nutraceuti-cal applications. The Potential Energy DC Angel Network is thrilled to lend its expertise and invest its money in such a high-potential combination of team, product and market.” Said Dave McCarthy, Executive Director of Potential Energy DC.The PEDC Angel Network is looking to do more investments in sustainabilty-focused companies to serve the Mid-Atlantic region. Early stage companies are considered for investment on a rolling basis. This is a referral-based group of accredited investors as defined by the SEC. PEDC Angels is a member of the Angel Capital Association. Quarterly meetings are held in Washington DC.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.