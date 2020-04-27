HHS Launches COVID-19 Uninsured Program Portal

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), launched a new COVID-19 Uninsured Program Portal, allowing health care providers who have conducted COVID-19 testing or provided treatment for uninsured COVID-19 individuals on or after February 4, 2020 to request claims for reimbursement. Providers can access the portal at COVIDUninsuredClaim.HRSA.gov.

The Trump Administration is committed to ensuring that individuals are protected against financial obstacles that might prevent them from getting the testing and treatment they need for COVID-19. As part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, health care providers can request claims reimbursement electronically through the COVID-19 Uninsured Program Portal and receive reimbursement, generally at Medicare rates for testing uninsured individuals for COVID-19 and treating uninsured individuals with a COVID-19 diagnosis.

"President Trump has promised to cover COVID-19 testing and treatment for uninsured individuals, and today, HHS is launching the tools needed to do that," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. "Congress appropriated funding for COVID-19 testing for the uninsured and also appropriated funding for a general fund to support providers affected by COVID-19. The President and HHS made the bold decision to ensure that some of this money is specifically devoted to covering care for the uninsured, going to providers at the front lines of the pandemic response. Providers will be able to bill the government for this care at Medicare rates, and uninsured individuals will be protected from any balance-billing for COVID-19 testing and treatment."

Today's announcement for uninsured individuals is part of the Trump Administration's effort to support health care providers in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The CARES Act Provider Relief Fund provides $100 billion in relief funds to hospitals and other health care providers.

"We have seen the heroic actions from health care providers serving on the frontlines of the pandemic," said Tom Engels, HRSA Administrator, "these reimbursements help meet the growing demand for testing and health care provider services related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and ensure that uninsured individuals get the care they need"

For more information about the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund, visit: https://www.hhs.gov/providerrelief.

For more information on the HRSA COVID-19 Uninsured Program, visit: COVIDUninsuredClaim.HRSA.gov.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: http://coronavirus.gov.