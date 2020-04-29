Ampcus Announces “Delivery Guarantee” Ahead of Appian World 2020: First Project, First Success – $99K

Ampcus announces its flat-fee offering that allows new customers to experience, risk free, how it uses Appian to drive digital transformation – in weeks.

At Ampcus, we’re committed to helping companies innovate at click speed by making digital transformation faster and easier.” — Salil Sankaran, Ampcus Inc President

CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ampcus, a global technology company and award-winning Appian Elite Solutions & Reseller Partner, announces its First Project, First Success Delivery Guarantee that allows small and mid-market businesses to experience the power of Appian with low risk and pricing certainty. Appian is a low-code application platform, and the recognized leader in automation, low code, and case management.Working with Appian and leveraging its track record for on-time, high-quality delivery, Ampcus established a flat-fee offering for $99,000 USD that includes:• 6-to-8 week digital project, delivered by certified Appian experts• Production-ready application• Appian licenses and Appian Cloud hosting• Standard support and 3rd party services (such as Google Analytics).Ampcus also launched a First Project, First Success Delivery Guarantee to new large commercial and government Appian customers.“At Ampcus, we’re committed to helping companies innovate at click speed by making digital transformation faster and easier. This means delivering game-changing products and capabilities modernizing processes, driving productivity, and harnessing data for powerful insights – in weeks, versus months,” says Salil Sankaran, Ampcus President. “With the reputation we’ve built for on-time delivery and customer satisfaction, Appian supported us in establishing the First Project, First Success: Ampcus Guarantee. This allows new small and mid-sized companies to experience the power of Appian and the delivery quality of Ampcus’ Appian Practice at a substantially discounted, flat-rate.”Ampcus is a Platinum sponsor of the 2020 Appian World Conference, being held virtually on May 12-13. Registration is free. Sign-up at https://appianworld.com/ to visit Ampcus’ booth, learn more about Appian and the Ampcus Guarantee, and hear from our Appian Practice leaders as they present best practices and client examples for low code success.About AmpcusAmpcus is a global provider of IT services that help organizations improve performance by applying technology in smarter, more innovative ways. We specialize in Intelligent Automation, Low Code Development, Robotic Process Automation, Big Data, Business Intelligence and Advanced Analytics, Infrastructure Modernization and Management, Cybersecurity and Risk Management, Automated Testing, and Human Capital Management services. Ampcus was founded in 2004 and has over 1,350 employees across 11 US offices and 2 global delivery centers. We are ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, CMMi ML-3 (SVS & DEV) certified, and an M/WBE company.Please visit : https://www.ampcus.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.