New Roots Herbal Joins Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV in the Gratitude Box Program Gifting Front Line Workers

New Roots Herbal will be giving Quercetin, a cutting-edge nutraceutical which ranks among the most intensely researched supplements for better health, as a thank you to front-line workers” — Peter Wilkes, owner and founder of New Roots Herbal.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Roots Herbal , in partnership with Health Wellness and Lifestyle TV, is joining forces with other wellness and health producers along with manufacturers to show appreciation for our essential workers and provide healthy gratitude boxes during this Covid-19 pandemic.“It’s an honour to participate in the Gratitude Box Initiative for front-line, essential care workers. New Roots Herbal is contributing Quercetin , a cutting-edge nutraceutical which ranks among the most intensely researched supplements for better health in these trying times. New Roots Herbal thanks frontline workers for their courage and strength in keeping Canadians safe,” says Peter Wilkes, owner and founder of New Roots Herbal.During the Covid-19 pandemic, health, wellness, manufacturing and production industries have wondered how they could help. “Public servants are putting their lives on the line every day and we wanted to find a way for local companies to use their products to help the workers and the community at large,” says Tammy-Lynn McNabb, producer of Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV, a national Canadian television show.“This box will consist of food and health products from several health and wellness companies including 1000 units of Quercetin supplements from New Roots herbal worth over $46,000. This product has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects and will provide essential workers with an extra boost to their immunity,” says McNabb. She adds, “These boxes will be delivered to various locations where first responders are serving the public. The boxes will also contain healthy food and snacks and other items we believe will benefit the health of this deserving community.”For information on the research being done with Quercetin - Visit https://newrootsherbal.com/quercetin-science About New Roots Herbal Inc. - New Roots Herbal is a family-run, leading GMP-compliant, Health Canada licensed manufacturer and distributor of high-quality natural health products. Their goal is to provide quality-of-life–enhancing products to everyone. New Roots Herbal’s focus lies in quality, consistency, effectiveness, and devotion to ethical standards. All New Roots Herbal products are rigorously tested in their ISO 17025 Accredited laboratory.About Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV - currently in its 7th year of production, Health Wellness & Lifestyle TV is a Canadian television show airing on two national networks across Canada to over 6 million households and also airs in Russia and Vietnam. The show brings up to date information from the health and wellness industry with host and producer Tammy-Lynn McNabb.Contact:Melissa Munroe, Public Relations, Health Wellness & Lifestyle TVinfo@mcnabblimited.comTel: 604-757-3813Nicole Raymond, Brand Manager, New Roots Herbalraymondn@newrootsherbal.comNewRootsHerbal.com



