Grandeur Peak Adds Three Industry Veterans

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors announced the addition of three seasoned industry veterans to the team across research, compliance, and client relations roles.

We feel very fortunate to be in a position to continue investing to strengthen our team at this time thanks to the quality of our clients and our conservative business model.” — Robert Gardiner, Co-Founder & Chairman

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Grandeur Peak Global Advisorsannounced the addition of three seasoned industry veterans to the Grandeur Peak team across research, compliance, and client relations roles. Robert Gardiner, co-Founder & Chairman, provided color saying, “We feel very fortunate to be in a position to continue investing to strengthen our team at this time thanks to the quality of our clients and our conservative business model. I am thrilled about the additions we are announcing today. Each will make our firm better.” Jared Whatcott , CFA, MBA will join Grandeur Peak as a member of the senior investment team. Mr. Whatcott has 16 years of global investment experience. In his most recent role, Mr. Whatcott was a portfolio manager of the Wasatch International Opportunities Fund and the Wasatch Frontier Emerging Small Countries Fund. He graduated from the US Air Force Academy and served five years as an officer in the Air Force, achieving the rank of Captain. He later earned an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden, School of Business. He has also served as the President and Chairman of the CFA Society of Salt Lake City. Said Blake Walker, co-Founder, CEO and PM at Grandeur Peak, “We have known Jared for almost his entire investment career. He has been managing the International Opportunities Fund, which I used to run at Wasatch Global Advisors. After Jared’s departure from Wasatch, we began a conversation that has culminated in what we expect to be a great long-term partnership for Grandeur Peak. Jared is an ideal cultural fit for our firm and brings a wealth of experience, particularly in emerging and frontier markets, which will benefit our entire team.” Jeff Vincent , JD will be Grandeur Peak’s CCO (Chief Compliance Officer) and General Counsel. Eric Huefner, co-Founder, President and COO, has served as the CCO since the firm’s inception in 2011 and will be transitioning the CCO role to Mr. Vincent over the coming months. Mr. Vincent will also serve as CCO for Rondure Global Advisors, a sister firm of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors. Mr. Vincent joins Grandeur Peak from Grey Mountain Partners where he has been a Managing Director for the last 14 years, and similarly served as CCO and General Counsel. Prior to Grey Mountain Partners, Mr. Vincent spent five years as Counsel at McLeodUSA and iBAHN and five years in private corporate practice. Mr. Vincent obtained his JD degree from Columbia University. Mr. Huefner commented, “With the growth of our firm, it has become clear that it’s time for a dedicated CCO to manage the increasing demands and complexities of the role. We have always taken compliance very seriously, and we are pleased to have someone of Jeff’s knowledge and experience joining us to spearhead this work going forward. His background as a private equity investor will also be valuable as the world of private equity is increasingly touching our world.” Tim Bryan spent 26 years in client-facing roles at Wasatch Advisors and Fidelity before becoming an entrepreneur in 2018 by pursuing his passion for the outdoors and starting up a scenic tour company on the Navajo Nation with a long-time friend. With that business now successfully off the ground, Mr. Bryan will be working part-time with us as an external member of the client team for both Grandeur Peak and Rondure Global Advisors. Mr. Bryan’s primary focus will be on the Financial Advisor channel. Laura Geritz, Rondure CEO, reflected on her experience with Tim in this way, “I worked closely with Tim for over a decade. He is as genuine and sincere as they come. We are so fortunate to have someone of Tim’s caliber and experience representing our firms. He is the perfect person to explain our investment approach and build the type of client partnerships we seek.”About Grandeur Peak Global Advisors:Grandeur Peak Global Advisorsis comprised of a highly seasoned and collaborative research team taking a bottom-up approach to investing using disciplined global screening, rigorous company due diligence, and close attention to valuation to find what we believe to be the best investment opportunities around the world. Our bias is towards micro to mid-cap companies because we believe we can find faster growth among these firms, and often at better valuations due to the lack of analyst coverage. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC is an employee-owned investment adviser headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.###The objective of all the Grandeur Peak Funds and Rondure Funds is long-term growth of capital.RISKS:Mutual fund investing involves risks and loss of principal is possible. Diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment loss. Investing in small-cap funds will be more volatile and loss of principal could be greater than investing in large-cap or more diversified funds. Investing in foreign securities entails special risks, such as currency fluctuations and political uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the prospectus. Investments in emerging markets are subject to the same risks as other foreign securities and may be subject to greater risks than investments in foreign countries with more established economies and securities markets.An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a Grandeur Funds prospectus, containing this and other information, visit www.grandeurpeakglobal.com or call 1-855-377-PEAK (7325). Please read it carefully before investing.An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a Rondure Funds prospectus, containing this and other information, visit www.rondureglobal.com or call 1-855-775-3337. Please read it carefully before investing.Wasatch Advisors is not affiliated with Rondure Global Advisors or Grandeur Peak Global Advisors.CFAis a trademark owned by CFA Institute. Grandeur Peak Funds and Rondure Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc (“ADI”). Grandeur Peak, Rondure, and Wasatch are not affiliated with ADI. Eric Huefner is registered representative of ADI.GPG000947 4/30/2021



