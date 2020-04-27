enCappture Mobile Technology Helps Ease Pandemic Woes, Keeps Businesses Connected with Customers 24/7

NYC tech firm CEO, Denise DiSano, donates mobile app, enCappture, to Armonk CoC to help provide local businesses with vital info needed to sustain operations.

LONG BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just weeks ago, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the world into global self-quarantine, shuttering millions of brick and mortar businesses and impacting commerce across the US. Businesses scrambled to become hyper-digital, using all forms of online channels to provide information, products, services, and entertainment to consumers 24/7. Seeing the need to help small businesses in her hometown of Armonk, New York, enCappture’s CEO, Denise DiSano, donated her company’s app technology - enCappture - to the Armonk Chamber of Commerce (ACoC) to help the Chamber provide local businesses with vital information necessary to sustain operations during these economically challenging times.

DiSano, a life-long Armonk resident, donated her NYC tech firm’s mobile app technology because she has seen how useful it has been as a communication tool for many of her clients during the current crisis. “With the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus, I didn’t want to see our town suffer economically. As an ACoC member and a small business owner myself, I contacted our town’s Chamber of Commerce to see how I could help. After speaking with Chamber President, Neal Schwartz, it was clear to me that enCappture could be a tremendous asset in making sure businesses in our area get the support they need.”

Schwartz was thrilled to receive enCappture’s mobile app technology and is using the Chamber’s new app to flag businesses that are open and list things like hours of operation, menus, special discounts and other pertinent information. “Our app includes links to menus and local product and service offerings and also allows our local businesses and retailers to reach out to their customers directly using the app’s communication features. Plus, as the Chamber’s President, I use the app to communicate with members quickly about important Covid-19 related information including how to apply for SBA loans and other local and national resources available to them. With our app we can put vital information in the hands of our businesses and at the fingertips of their customers. It’s been a Godsend!”

DiSano has seen how enCappture’s mobile app technology can help all kinds of businesses communicate with stakeholders more effectively during the Covid-19 crisis. For example, Marx Realty, a commercial real estate development firm which recently launched their app, Marx Connect (with plans to introduce it across all of the company’s properties), is now working with the enCappture team on ways to ensure that tenants are more comfortable when they return to its buildings full-time. According to Marx Realty’s President and CEO, Craig Deitelzweig, “Initially, we intended to use Marx Connect to assist building tenants with expediting requests, processing visitor registration, booking building amenities, etc. but in the past few weeks we started working with the enCappture team on innovative ideas to use in-app features to streamline communication, provide essential information and give our tenants peace of mind.“ The company described its plans in a recent GlobeSt article. (Read Article Here).

Another enCappture client, Ken Colao of CNY Group, a large-scale construction and development firm, is using its enCappture app to engage employees and others working from home with polls and contests about how people are staying creative and productive in this new reality. “We wanted to foster productivity and purpose and stay close to our employees. Our enCappture app allowed us to do just that with user-generated, interactive content that inspires ingenuity and fosters connectivity at the same time.”

DiSano is gratified that enCappture’s clients are finding creative uses for their branded mobile apps, especially now, and looks forward to helping anyone launch their own app. “These are obviously very challenging times,” said DiSano adding, “businesses and organizations need to stay connected with their customers and members to sustain goodwill and continue building brand loyalty. Having a mobile app also ensures that people are well informed and feel heard, which is especially important when so many are self-isolating to keep themselves and others safe. We have the technology and will do everything we can to offer support wherever we can.



