Dell Titanium Partner Status Achieved by ITsavvy

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing complete technology solution providers in the U.S., just announced that it has achieved the Titanium Partner tier in the Dell Technologies Partner Program. To achieve this tier ITsavvy had to meet comprehensive training and revenue requirements.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “We are excited about this new partnership level with one of our longest and most valued channel partners. This will allow us to better serve even the largest enterprise and public sector clients with premium Dell Technologies products and associated services.”

Through Dell Technologies and other channel partners, ITsavvy offers top products in a number of categories including: workstations; the full range of internal and external storage solutions; all-flash and hybrid-flash arrays; servers; monitors; and cloud IT infrastructure including storage platforms for private cloud.

“We are delighted to recognize ITsavvy as a Titanium Partner in the 2020 Dell Technologies Partner Program," said Gregg Ambulos, Senior Vice President of North America Channel Sales at Dell Technologies. "ITsavvy continues to serve a key role in providing innovative solutions that solve our customers’ problems of today and tomorrow. We look forward to another year of continued success and partnership with ITsavvy.”

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/itsavvy-achieves-elite-dell-titanium-partner-status/



