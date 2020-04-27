Gingrich Endorses Peters For Congress

Peters Offers Republicans The Best Chance To Win Back Nevada’s 4th

I urge voters in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District to vote for Sam Peters in the upcoming mail-in Republican Primary and in the November General Election.” — Newt Gingrich

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES , April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Sam Peters, United States Air Force veteran, Bronze Star recipient, and Republican candidate for Congress in Nevada’s 4th District, announced that former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich has endorsed his candidacy. Speaker Gingrich said that Peters will always put country ahead of politics and that Peters offers Republicans the best chance of winning back Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, one that is critical to Republicans taking back the United States House of Representatives. The Gingrich endorsement follows a recent highlight of Peters by the influential conservative magazine, NewsMax, that declared Peters the frontrunner in the race to take on Democrat Steven Horsford in November.

“Sam Peters is a great American,” said Newt Gingrich. “As a member of Congress and a proud veteran who put his life on the line to defend our freedoms, Sam Peters will always put country ahead of politics. He will fight for our shared conservative values of smaller and less intrusive government, more freedom and economic growth by lowering the tax burden, securing our borders, and strengthening national security.

“I urge voters in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District to vote for Sam Peters in the upcoming mail-in Republican Primary and in the November General Election,” continued Gingrich. “He will serve us with honor, restore our faith in Congress, help revive our economy, strengthen our borders and national security, and defend our Constitutional Rights. I am proud to support his candidacy.”

“I am tremendously honored and proud to have been endorsed by Speaker Gingrich,” said Sam Peters. “The Speaker recognizes the importance of this race for our state and our nation. He also knows a bold conservative candidate is needed to take back the 4th District and help put Republicans on track to take back the House. I look forward to working with Speaker Gingrich in winning this primary, winning in November, and giving the 4th District a Congressman who will work for them.

“The Speaker’s endorsement is just a further sign of the momentum this campaign is producing,” continued Peters. “Republicans around the district are responding to my message of securing our borders, less government, getting our economy moving again, and working with President Trump to put America First. They are rejecting career politicians who put special interests before their own.”

Peters is a 20-year veteran of the United States Air Force. He served his country in Afghanistan, Iraq, Panama, and Korea. He earned the Bronze Star for his efforts in Afghanistan.

After his service to our nation, Peters led a Fortune 500 company’s largest geographical region and was responsible for nearly $100 million in annual revenue. The Peters family ultimately settled in Las Vegas and, exercising his entrepreneurial spirit, founded Peters Family Insurance with two locations. He presently employs eight. Peters holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Park University, a Master of Science in Administration, with focus on law, through Central Michigan University, and a Graduate Level Certificate in Organizational Finance from the University of Maryland University College.





