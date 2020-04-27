Novela Neurotech Appoints Aiman Abdel-Malek, Ph.D., to Board of Directors

As a highly experienced business strategic visionary leader, Dr. Abdel-Malek will support Novela in discovering dynaceutical therapies for brain disorders.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novela Neurotech, a leading medtech company that accelerates neurological treatments through neural data curation and brain recording hardware, welcomes Aiman Abdel-Malek, PhD, to its board of directors. As a former biomedical neuroscientist and digital disease management business strategic visionary with 20+ years of executive leadership roles in leading technological companies, Dr. Abdel-Malek will support Novela’s mission to accelerate the discovery of personalized, novel dynaceutical therapies for neurological disorders.

Dr. Abdel-Malek brings over 20 years of executive experience guiding novel technological advances in the healthcare industry. Trained as a neuroscientist with a focus on Parkinson’s disease and neurodegeneration, Dr. Abdel-Malek has repeatedly led high-caliber business teams in tackling today’s most pressing healthcare challenges by developing novel digital health disease management products & services. He currently serves as the Executive Chairman of the Advisory Board at ThirdWayv Inc, based in Irvine, California. Dr. Abdel-Malek is a retired public company Officer of Insulet Corporation, the maker of the globally-leading insulin patch pump and DASH diabetes management, where he was the Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. Previous to Insulet, Dr. Abdel-Malek served as the Vice President of Engineering at Qualcomm and held various positions at General Electric Healthcare, including Global General Manager and CTO of Global Servies Technology.

Dr. Abdel-Malek holds a PhD in Systems and Biomedical Engineering from the University of Southern California, where he studied human eye-brain coordination and the modeling of Parkinson’s disease at the distinguished University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Reed Neurological Institute.

“We are extremely honored to have Aiman on board at Novela. His vast experience in strategically developing novel technological solutions for difficult healthcare problems, and his strong background and interest in neuroscience and neurological disorders, will accelerate Novela’s growth plans,” says Ray Iskander, CEO of Novela Neurotech.

“I believe in Novela’s mission and its product & services pipeline to transform the course of neurological disease management through the liberation of clinically meaningful sensory data, and transform it to insights that will improve our understanding of brain dysfunctions leading to better life for patients & their families,” says Dr. Abdel-Malek.

With multiple products and services in the pipeline, Novela is currently building an ecosystem to support and accelerate the discovery of novel neurological therapies based on electrical neural signals and brain stimulation. Its central data engine, the NeurekaTM platform, curates and consolidates neural recording data from multiple sources in a user-friendly, easily-accessible standardized format to promote data sharing and collaboration for the mining of new insights. In addition, Novela has also released supporting hardware such as OpenKit, a wireless, open-sourced electrophysiology kit for neuroscientists focused on animal models of neurological disorders including epilepsy. Novela's pipeline of products also includes digital solutions for at-home epilepsy monitoring.

“Brain disorders, in general, have always been of great interest to me. Today, with the huge advances of wireless sensing, functional imaging, and unlimited computing on mobile smartphones and the cloud, this mystery is beginning to resolve. I strongly believe the convergence of all these technologies will enable us to move from ‘reactive’ to ‘predictive’ neurological disease management. Novela’s goal to create a platform that can facilitate the acquisition and transmission of neurological sensory data leading to better clinical knowledge and frictionless disease management is very exciting,” says Dr. Abdel-Malek.

Novela Neurotech, based in Alameda, CA, is on the forefront of accelerating brain stimulation research. Spun off from Waterloo University in Canada, Novela is developing a full brain signal data platform Neureka, which includes a smart hardware neural interface and a cloud-based software analysis suite, to aid researchers in developing new treatments. More at https://novelaneuro.com



