Kennedy Challenges Brownley To 15 Debates Between Now and Election Day

Says Ideas Should Determine Elections and Voters Have A Right To Hear Both Candidates’ Ideas

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Ronda Kennedy, the Republican candidate for Congress in California’s 26th District, challenged Democrat Julia Brownley to a series of 15 debates between now and Election Day. Kennedy said that debates would allow for an exchange of ideas and allow the voters to decide which ideas and which candidate could best represent the district. Kennedy said that voters are tired of candidates hiding behind advertising and want to hear directly from the candidates on their ideas on the economy and how to attract much needed jobs for the district. Kennedy proposed that the debates be held throughout the district giving every voter an opportunity to hear the candidates and engage them.

“The voters of the 26th District are tired of sound bites, direct mail, and television and radio commercials, they want to hear from the candidates where they stand on the issues that confront this nation and district,” said Ronda Kennedy. “I am challenging Congresswoman Brownley to a series of 15 debates to be held throughout the district so the voters can hear directly from us.

“Ideas not advertising should determine elections. I think an honest debate of issues is in the best interests of the district,” continued Kennedy. “I hope Congresswoman Brownley will accept this challenge so the voters can hear from us directly and compare our ideas. I am not afraid of an honest debate of ideas and beliefs. Are you Congresswoman Brownley?”





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.