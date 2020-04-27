Gazprom Neft develops digital refining-process control technologies
Gazprom Neft’s Omsk Refinery is improving the efficiency of its catalytic reforming complex (under a project developed by Gazprom Neft industrial-automation subsidiary Avtomatika-Service) using digital production management.* This move towards new management standards forms part of the plant’s modernisation of its catalytic reforming complex, designed to allow the company to respond more flexibly to market demand. Work is due to be completed in 2020.
Using more than 4,000 sensors, the new system will make it possible to collect and process information on all parameters governing the operation of the complex automatically, track changes, and prevent emergencies. The system is equipped with a “smart” safety module, as well as the most advanced emergency protection equipment currently available.
“We are utilising the best solutions — including digital — in modernising the Omsk Refinery. Oil-refining industry technologies have, today, reached the highest level, so developing a digital environment for accumulating data on technological process-flows in a single, cohesive system means we can align production management in a way that is efficient and effective, increasing plant reliability as well as facilities’ industrial and environmental safety.”
Oleg Belyavsky Director General, Gazprom Neft Omsk Refinery
“The work of the Omsk Refinery’s technological facilities today involves hundreds of complex engineering systems, IT solutions and automation tools. All of these operate consistently and reliably thanks to control system that ensures the safety and efficiency of every single technological process. Gazprom Neft is always working on developing these systems, developing a single, inclusive production-control environment, step-by-step.”
Rustem Mufteev Director General, Avtomatika-Servis
* Reforming is an industrial process for refining gasoline and naptha oil fractions to obtain high-octane gasoline components, resulting in the octane number increasing from 60 to 95.
Avtomatika-Servis is a Gazprom Neft engineering-service subsidiary, specialising in the design and deployment of digital and automated systems for the company’s logistics and refining facilities. Avtomatika-Servis’ key areas of activity include control and instrumentation equipment, APCS, integrated manufacturing execution systems (MES), and high-tech digital solutions. The company’s service facilities include more than 250,000 pieces of specialist equipment. The first ever Technopark beyond the Urals operates from within Avtomatika-Servis, offering a unique forum for the development and testing of industrial automation solutions.
Gazprom Neft is currently implementing a full-scale modernisation programme at its Omsk and Moscow refineries, involving cumulative investment of more than RUB550 billion. The first stage of modernisation involved the full transition to the exclusive production of Euro-5 fuels. The implementation of the second phase of the modernisation programme is now ongoing, as a result of which the conversion rate and the production of light petroleum products will increase to match the highest international standards.
