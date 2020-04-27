Fix Your Posture, Eliminate Your Pain (All from home)

Results after one hour-long session.

Portland Posture Clinic Can Facilitate an ENTIRELY ONLINE Virtual Process

With the appropriate corrective exercise sequence the body can learn to find equilibrium in its intended, functional posture.” — Sean O'Neill, Posture Alignment Specialist

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- What is posture? Your posture is the alignment of your load joints (ankles, knees, hips, shoulders). When these joints fall out of vertical and horizontal alignment, we experience muscular imbalances, leading to compensations, inflammation, chronic pain, and eventually injury (low back, hips, shoulders, neck, ankles, neuropathy, balance, headache, and general discomfort).With the appropriate corrective exercise sequence the body can learn to find equilibrium in its intended, functional posture. When the right exercises are done daily and sequenced properly, we can eliminate pain in a drug-free, sustainable manner that leads to improved function.Using the Egoscue Method and ePete Software the Portland Posture Clinic can facilitate an ENTIRELY ONLINE virtual process, including a posture assessment, consultation, and personalized exercise menu with detailed video and picture instructions.At PortlandPostureClinic.com you can begin the process by submitting your posture pictures and establishing email correspondence. Take advantage of social distancing and your time at home by improving your physical well-being.



