Vronica herslef ( an 'e' less Veronica.) The farewell card. In yellow an enchantress' wisdom A 83rd birthday kiss.

An Improbable Love Affair

Amor Vincit Omnia. Love conquers everything.” — Virgil, Roman poet

ENCINO, CA, US, May 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ageless Lust; An Improbable Love Affair is a lust-morphed-love romance novel between a couple with a steep, even inglorious, age gap that should have never happened. But it did!Gabriel, a widower, and a young septuagenarian surgeon had plans etched in stone to take down the shingles, retire, and also depart the US as well. Ad interim, using a sexplicit website for some casual fun, his life intersects with a God sent sexuality oozing lass. She is the gorgeous Vronica (an ‘e’-less Veronica), a 31-springs younger, single mother of two kindergarten-age children. Their blind date, - a life-changing event to be for both of them, - took place on the 20th of December 2009, by now over a decade ago!Here, it will be disclosed that the lucky surgeon is I.The sexual attraction was meteoric. The revolting age difference of three decades not even noticed or discussed.Just five months later, swiftly approaching the unavoidable last goodbye, they both realize their hearts got involved in what was supposed to be only a no strings attached physical relationship. Forced by his rigid retirement plans that scorched his US livelihood, Gabriel had no choice and leaves for the Promised Land, he left 30 years beforehand, and where he intended to live out the rest of his life.Just before heading for the airport, Vronica handed Gabriel a send-off card dated May 23rd, 2010. The card ended with a few words of enchantress wisdom. “Darling, we both know that this will not be the last goodbye! I am leaving it open-ended and breathlessly wait for your return!”Fourteen hours later, Gabriel was standing on the grounds of his ancestral neck of woods, 7500 miles away from the heart he left behind in Los Angeles. Their sexual bonanza morphed into feelings of deep love, doomed, so it seemed, by an unbridgeable separation.Longing for each other, missing and desiring each other, they refused to give up hope and stayed in touch with everything electronically possible, Skype-sex included. Several weeks later, Vronica visits him to celebrate together his 74th birthday. After crisscrossing the country and what seemed like a honeymoon of unprecedented carnal apogees, she returns to the US and to her motherly duties.In a deep slump, Gabriel concludes that he doesn’t want to live without her. After lengthy deliberations, Vronica agrees with his plan to rejoin her for a short period. Later that summer, Gabriel leaves his newly created life behind, re-crosses a sea, an ocean, and two continents to reunite with her in the City of Angels. His brief visit became permanent, and the rest is a timeless history.On December 20th, 2019, they celebrated a decennium of love, lust, and togetherness. Neither time, nor space, nor 31-years of age-difference succeeded to separate them. Her prophetic premonition, expressed in her farewell card, proved her right.Epilog. To scribble sentences on paper or a computer screen was never my cup of tea. I believe Vronica and I have a unique story of love, devotion, and lust that attest to the fact that genuine love has no age limit. Therefore, it should not be surprising that I could not resist sharing this genuine romantic and unbelievable tale of lust with the world. Hence, the concept of this book was born.P.S. By the time this press release is written the hardcover Book is available directly print-on-demand (POD)from the Publisher: Book Baby Book Store . The eBook version is everywhere eBooks are available such as Amazon Kindle Kobo (Barnes and Noble), Nook; Apple Books, Baker Taylor, Copia, Gardners, eSentral, Scribd, Goodreads, etc.Moreover, after the narrative has been professionally edited, I decided to write a foreword. To have it grammatically flawlessly written, I enlisted the help of an English professor. I did not know he was a screenwriter as well. With his help and guidance a film proposal, 'The Deck' as it is called by the industry, was conceived as well. For the curious, it is visible on the net just search for agelessthefilm dot com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.