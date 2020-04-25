Profitable Listening This Weekend for Business Owners and Entrepreneurs

Dean Rotbart, Host, Monday Morning Radio Wayne B. Titus III, CPA Bestselling Author Robbie Kellman Baxter Veteran Taalent Agent Evan Morgenstein Riyaz and Margaret Adat

More than 300 episodes of Monday Morning Radio, a free business-to-business podcast, are available to elevate your business IQ.

With so many people confined to their homes, now is the perfect time to transition from conventional advertising to social media celebrities. If you’re not headed in that direction, you’re lost.” — Evan Morgenstein

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With tens of thousands of regular listeners, the free Monday Morning Radio podcast offers business owners and entrepreneurs valuable weekly insights on how to grow their profits and overcome challenges.Since 2012, Monday Morning Radio has distinguished itself by featuring successful owners, bestselling authors, business coaches, motivational speakers, and marketing gurus, all of whom provide actionable ideas to listeners.Recent episodes, available for free from MondayMorningRadio.com and Apple Podcasts , include:NAVIGATING the CARES ACT: The $2 trillion CARES Act is complex. Without an expert guide, employers may overlook critical provisions that could mean the difference between survival and bankruptcy.Wayne B. Titus III, a CPA whose Plymouth, Michigan, financial advisory firm, AMDG Financial, has assets of more than $150 million, digested all 800-plus pages so you don’t have to. This small business “paramedic” shares his prescription for surviving the COVID-19 shutdown.Listen & Profit Now™: https://tinyurl.com/WayneTitus KEEP CLIENTS FOREVER: Bestselling author, Robbie Kellman Baxter, offers detailed steps that any business or professional practice can take to attract and keep customers for a lifetime. Especially as people hunker down in response to COVID-19, Baxter, founder of the consulting firm, Peninsula Strategies, explains that subscription-based business models are proving invaluable.Listen & Profit Now™: https://tinyurl.com/ForeverCustomers STRATEGIC INFLUENCERS JUST MIGHT SAVE YOUR BUSINESS: Evan Morgenstein, a veteran talent agent who specializes in representing social media mega-stars, sees a path for companies to not only survive coronavirus, but to thrive.With so many people confined to their homes, now is the perfect time to transition from conventional advertising and spokespeople to social media celebrities. If you’re not headed in that direction, you’re lost.Listen & Profit Now™: https://tinyurl.com/StrategicInfluencers SHUT UP and LEAD: When the owner of Hancock Lumber in Maine developed a rare neurological speaking disorder, he had little choice but to let his employees do most of the talking. CEO Kevin Hancock found that silence is golden; his employee-centric model of management has led to more profitability than ever before.Listen & Profit Now™: https://tinyurl.com/SilentManagement PERFECTLY ORDINARY: Margaret and Riyaz Adat, like millions of entrepreneurs throughout North America, believe there is more to life than business. So when the Toronto couple stumbled across a woebegone school in Tanzania, they decided that they would do what they could to help.Without a formal nonprofit organization or a large bankroll, the Adats, in time, pulled the J.K. Nyerere School back from the brink and in the process, became global role models for do-it-yourself charitable projects. Anyone, they note, can make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.Listen & Profit Now™: https://tinyurl.com/TheAdats Hosted by award-winning journalist Dean Rotbart , Monday Morning Radio reaches a global audience of innovators and job creators. More than 300 past episodes are available at: http://mondaymorningradio.libsyn.com/ Monday Morning Radio is produced in cooperation with the nonprofit Wizard Academy, an Austin, Texas-based school for imaginative, courageous, and ambitious entrepreneurs.If you would like to be a featured guest on the podcast, contact Dean Rotbart at 303-296-1200 or email him at dean@mondaymorningradio.com.



