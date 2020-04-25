Miami One Thousand Museum by Zaha Hadid Condo to Auction No Reserve Online via Concierge Auctions

Miami One Thousand Museum Condo

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the heart of Miami, One Thousand Museum, Residence 3601, will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Broker Sylvia Fragos of Great Estates International Realty. Previously offered for $7.1 million, the property will sell No Reserve, to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held via the firm’s digital platform, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“This residence is truly the intersection of luxury, art, and architecture in Downtown Miami,” said the Seller. “One Thousand Museum by Zaha Hadid is not only a landmark in the Miami skyline, it also offers unmatched, state-of-the-art amenities, 6-star white-glove service, bespoke resort-style luxuries, and most notably, a standout residential helipad.”

This residence is located on the 36th floor of the coveted Pritzker-Prize-winning architect’s only landmark residential tower in the United States. With its remarkable architecture, it artfully ensures sweeping, unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay and South Beach through floor-to-ceiling walls of glass. This exceptional 4,876-square-foot, half-floor residence has been completely furnished with refined custom Italian pieces. Additional amenities include a custom-designed open floor plan a sleek, eat-in chef’s kitchen by Poliform with custom cabinetry and integrated wall vanity cabinets, and a serene master suite with two accompanying spa baths, a unique upgrade to this residence, offer enclosed steam showers, a stand alone soaking tub and a space for restoration after a long day of sun and sand. One Thousand Museum amenities include a house car for transport to airport, shopping and private beach club in South Beach; sundeck and swimming pool with poolside service in addition to an indoor pool on the 60th floor; private sky lounge, a fitness center, and the only residential rooftop helipad in Miami—all with a premier location in Downtown Miami within 2 blocks of the Adrienne Arscht Center, Ziff Opera House and Miami City Ballet; 10 minutes to Miami International Airport; 30 minutes to Fort Lauderdale and Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.

“I’m excited to be partnering again with Concierge Auctions for another sale in South Florida,” said Fragos. “Their team is dedicated to producing results through their global platform—ultimately offering our seller complete control over the sale of his property, and for buyers, the coveted opportunity to own in the prestigious One Thousand Museum by Zaha Hadid at their bid price, which offers a life of luxury enjoyed by sophisticated buyers and neighbors like David and Victoria Beckham who will make One Thousand Museum their Miami home.”

Enjoy the opulent Miami lifestyle with easy access to Biscayne Bay’s barrier islands, South Beach, Yacht Clubs and Marinas, and over 20 award-winning golf courses. Catch The Miami Heat in action at American Airlines Arena across the street, or enjoy museums, performing arts venues, and an array of fine dining and shopping just outside your door in the Design District or Brickell City Center.

The property is available for in-person and private virtual showings by appointment. For property details, our exclusive film, virtual 3D walkthrough, diligence documents, and more, please visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agent. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 40 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.



