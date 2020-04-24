YHSGR Goes the Second Mile and Provides Masks for Families, Healthcare Providers and First Responders

Here at YHSGR, we understand these trying times and we want to help protect you and your family from CoVid-19.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the effects of Covid-19 still has a stranglehold of the world, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) is committed to keeping our community safe and healthy. This pandemic continues to be a health threat, yet those professions deemed "Essential" need to stay open and serve. Adverse situations create a need for a solution, so we ordered 10,000 masks for all our Families, Healthcare Providers and First Responders to help protect them while they put their lives on the line.

Going above and beyond the minimum is the backbone of the YHSGR business model. YHSGR always puts the client's needs first and we do this by adhering to our Five Core Values, of which the 2nd Mile Service is the first one. It is a given and a requirement to do our primary jobs. “That isn't good enough for us. We go the 2nd Mile for our clients. We take the time to find out what their heart's desire is and make their dreams come true, exceeding their expectations.”, added Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. When the world shut down and panic ensued, we banded together as a company to figure out how to pivot with the changing times so we could continue to serve you.

During times of uncertainty, the natural reaction is to be frightened of the unknown. Nobody could have predicted what the world would become. We had to put our fears aside and listen to our instincts to do the right thing. Leading with courage is just who we are at YHSGR. Knowing our clients needed a fast solution, we quickly implemented state-mandated safeguards and have now shifted our entire method of serving our community, making it easier than ever to fulfill each and every heart's desire.

There can be no 2nd Mile Service without going the 1st Mile. For a list of organizations that we support, please click here http://yourhomesoldguaranteedinc.com/yhsgrcares/

The masks are finally back in stock and available at our office. To find out how you can get your Free masks, visit http://yourhomesoldguaranteedinc.com/yhsgr-provides-free-face-masks/





