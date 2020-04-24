Press Release - FAA Revokes Repair Station Certificate of Puerto Rico Industrial Non Destructive Testing

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued an emergency order revoking the repair station certificate of Puerto Rico Industrial Non Destructive Testing (PRINDT) of Carolina, Puerto Rico.

PRINDT falsified maintenance records, used unqualified personnel, and performed inspections on items it wasnt authorized to work on, the FAA alleges.

Between March 4, 2019 and Sept. 16, 2019, PRINDT knowingly falsified maintenance records by stating it performed six Lycoming airplane engine inspections in accordance with the engine manufacturers instructions, the FAA alleges. The records were false because PRINDT used personnel who had not received required recurrent training or certification, and because the company had not published written materials detailing the required maintenance procedures, the FAA alleges. Additionally, PRINDT failed to perform self-evaluations to ensure the components it inspected were on its capability list, which is a list of parts that a company is authorized to service.

Furthermore, PRINDT personnel performed maintenance inspections on Hartzell propellers and associated components on at least 20 separate occasions between Oct. 29, 2018 and Dec. 13, 2018. The FAA alleges the propellers and components were not on its capability list. PRINDT also performed the work at a location other than its facility without properly notifying the FAA.

PRINDT surrendered its certificate and has appealed the FAAs emergency revocation order.



