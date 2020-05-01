Four Perks to Teaching English Online

Teaching online is easily done from the comfort of your own home.

Apart from the great pay, teaching English online has many perks to it.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With international travel (and schools) closed around the world right now due to COVID-19, more and more TEFL teachers are putting their travel plans on hold and delving into the world of online teaching to help pay the bills and fund future adventures.This is indeed the perfect time to get into online teaching. For people who don’t have their TEFL certification yet, what better opportunity to take a completely online course than when you’re literally stuck at home with nothing to do?Once you’re certified, teaching online is also the perfect money making opportunity during times of quarantine. You can teach via video call from anywhere in the world and you never have to leave the safety of your home. This is an industry that is immune to COVID related layoffs.Aside from the current pandemic situation, teaching online is simply a great way to earn a living year round and has tons of perks that you’ll be hard pressed to come across in a career that’s so easily accessible to so many people.Flexible ScheduleSome people may love the 9 to 5 routine and if you do, that’s great! However, many people dislike the monotony and routine of typical careers and would love to break free from societal norms to set their own schedules.With online teaching, you can do just that! Online employers are usually pretty flexible when it comes to picking your hours and schedule so you can work as much or as little as you like. You can usually also pick your teaching slots which affords you the ultimate flexibility when it comes to planning your days.Something to keep in mind however is that most online companies operate out of Asia so if you live in North or South America, you can expect to be working at odd hours to keep with their time zone. For night owls and late risers however, this could be the ideal situation which leaves you with lots of time to work on your own personal goals.Location IndependentMany people love the idea of travelling around the world and culturally enriching themselves in ways that are simply impossible without travel however most people also have a big ball and chain holding them back; their jobs.It varies from job to job and country to country of course but many people have as little as two weeks a year off from their jobs. This is hardly enough time to even relax and recuperate from work stresses let alone plan adventures across the globe.With teaching online however, you’re not tied down to any location at all. You can teach from literally anywhere in the world; all you need is your laptop and an internet connection. You never need to worry about taking time off work to attend important events or even just leaving for an extensive vacation on a whim. You’re pretty much your own boss!Many people dream of such freedom but not many know just how easily attainable it really is. All you need is TEFL certification and a laptop.No CommuteThe exact number is up for debate but statisticians estimate that the average American spends between 119 to 152 hours a year sitting in traffic.Sitting in traffic for long periods of time has been proven to raise stress and anger levels considerably and psychologists are well aware of “traffic stress” which has a hugely negative impact on one’s health and well being.Apart from time wasted and the stress toll undertaken in regular commutes, driving to work in traffic just plain sucks. You need to wake up much earlier than your job actually starts and get ready only to spend an hour in your car crawling through gridlock.When you factor in bad weather, the commute gets even more dreadful.With teaching online however, you never need to leave the comfort of your home. When other people are waking up at 6 am to scrape the ice off their car and drive to work in a blizzard, you get to return to a blissful slumber in your warm bed. Could there be anything better?It’s EasierTeaching in person or online is doubtless a rewarding and noble career choice.Teaching traditionally in a classroom can definitely be a lot of fun and offers great engagement with your students but it can also be quite difficult at times. Classroom management is an area all new teachers struggle with a bit before they fully get the hang of it.The average class size is 30 children which can be a lot to manage when students are goofing off, distracting each other and basically doing everything in their power to avoid learning.A good TEFL course will give you the basics of classroom management but at the end of the day, it’s often easier said than done.With online teaching however, sessions are one-on-one with your student and there are no other children around to distract them. This makes delivering a flawless lesson plan super easy and untaxing. Just ask any veteran teacher how much energy teaching a classroom in person takes!You also have the advantage of being able to tailor your lessons especially to your one student’s strengths and weaknesses to ensure maximum progress and learning.If all of this is sounding pretty good, online teaching might be the perfect career choice for you! Head on over to our course page to get started.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.