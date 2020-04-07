How to Teach Online During Covid-19

Being stuck in quarantine can be frustrating for many people

Quarantine can be a tough time but it's time that can be put to good use

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world right now is not one that most of us recognize. Panic has gripped every nation across the globe as the COVID-19 pandemic reaches levels that no one would have thought possible two months ago. This has caused major disruptions to everyone’s daily life and most of the world is confined to their homes in a strict quarantine with the economies of most countries having come to a standstill. Many people around the world have lost their jobs as businesses shut down to help slow the spread of the virus with only “essential services” continuing to operate.This includes grocery stores and medical facilities/pharmacies. Apart from those, the economies of most countries have completely ground to a halt when it comes to restaurants, movie theaters, bars, gyms, libraries etc. Every country is dealing with the pandemic slightly differently but the general theme is clear; stay at home, don’t go out in public unless absolutely necessary and don’t gather in groups.It’s a dark and difficult time for everyone but as long as we follow protocol and lie low for a few months, it’s one that will hopefully be behind us before we know it.Self-quarantine is the only way to effectively curb pandemics like COVID-19 and much of the world is confined to their homes until further notice. Quarantine can be tough and lonely but that’s not to say there isn’t a silver lining to it.Quarantine can be a time to inwardly reflect and improve on yourself once away from the distractions of everyday life. It can be a time to get to know your family better, work on personal goals or gain a skill that you previously didn’t have the time to complete.Taking an online course like the TEFL can be a great way to put your time in self isolation to good use and come out improved with a new qualification under your belt. The course is completely online and doesn’t require you to leave your home at all for its duration.In addition, TEFL certification can be a great way to earn extra money during these times of economic hardship. With schools shut down all across the world, classes are moving online to help ensure that children meet their learning goals in time to successfully pass the semester.While there has always been a great demand for online teachers, the demand has increased tenfold due to COVID-19 and becoming an online teacher serves the dual purpose of helping students move forward with their education and helping online teachers who may have lost their regular jobs in the shutdown to pay their bills.At myTEFL, we’re doing our best to help our industry meet the rising demands for online teachers. We’re reaching out to many online academies to help increase job placement assistance for our graduates for one. We are also publishing a comprehensive guide to teaching online during the coronavirus pandemic to give aspiring online teachers all the information they require to make the transition from TEFL graduate to online teacher as smoothly as possible. We’re also offering a 35% discount on our online courses to help make the course extra affordable during these times of economic uncertainty, simply enter the promo code ONLINE2020 at checkout.So please take a read through, we’ve put a lot of time and care into this guide . We hope that it comes in handy for anyone wishing to take advantage of their time in quarantine.Stay safe and lie low out there folks. These are strange times indeed but once it’s over and the dust settles, we hope to be back at doing what we’re truly passionate about, helping our graduates travel and see the world through the power of TEFL.-The myTEFL Staff



