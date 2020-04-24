RexVid Launches National Cap Toss Day 2020

National Cap Toss Day 2020

Traditional commencement class toss to be commemorated by connecting individual video grad tosses through innovative video stitching app.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- RexVid, the market-leading app for creating connected video memories announced today the launch of National Cap Toss Day 2020. RexVid’s goal is to give graduating seniors across the US the chance to record their cap toss and be included in a combined video set to play on June 12, 2020. “With social distancing cancelling graduation ceremonies all over the country we wanted to give seniors a way to put the traditional punctuation on graduation,” said Jamie Page, RexVid’s CEO. “The cap toss has always signified that ‘I’m outta here’ and our RexVid team is excited to see creative cap tosses from across the nation!”Participating graduates will be encouraged to download the RexVid app ( iOS or Google Play ) and record or upload their short video cap toss by clicking “+, Participate, and entering the code NCT20”. RexVid will end the event on June 8, 2020, and begin airing selected videos through social media on June 12, 2020.“The only memories I had from graduation were getting my diploma and tossing my cap 50 feet in the air,” said Page. “The schools still control the diplomas, but the hat toss is on us.”For more information on RexVid, check out www.rexvid.com



