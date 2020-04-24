SeamlessMD Launches New Digital Platform For Hospitals to Safely Restart Surgery

Example patient survey question

Hospitals can now implement SeamlessMD’s free pre-operative COVID-19 screening tool to risk-stratify patients waiting for surgery

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeamlessMD , the leading platform for patient engagement, remote monitoring and virtual care, just launched a free pre-operative COVID-19 screening tool for hospitals to automatically assess patients waiting for surgery for COVID-19 symptoms and risk-factors, thereby determining when it is safe for patients to have surgery.This free pre-op COVID-19 screening tool is customizable and can be deployed rapidly in just a few days, and allows surgery programs to comply with the U.S. government’s latest guidelines to restart surgery safely while giving support to patients waiting for surgery.The screening tool sends automated monitoring surveys to patients waiting for surgery, helping surgical teams to better understand a patient’s COVID-19 risk factors, exposure and symptoms, as well as a patient’s readiness for surgery - thereby empowering surgical teams with insights on how to risk-stratify patient readiness and safety for surgery. Patients themselves also receive just-in-time education on self-care and how to prepare for surgery during the on-going pandemic.“We’re all in on helping our healthcare partners, the community, and the world safely tackle COVID-19 and reduce the burden on healthcare systems...” explains SeamlessMD CEO, Dr. Joshua Liu. “To show our support for our provider and health system partners, we are releasing this pre-op COVID-19 screening tool for free so health systems can safely restart surgery and continue to take care of their patients.”SeamlessMD adds this pre-op COVID-19 screening program to its suite of digital COVID-19 tools, which already include COVID-19 patient and employee health monitoring About SeamlessMDSeamlessMD is the #1 platform for patient engagement, remote monitoring, and virtual care used by health systems to engage, educate and track patients before, during and after a procedure. Evidence from academic medical centers has shown SeamlessMD to reduce hospital length of stay, readmissions, ER visits, SNF use, and costs. The platform is accessible for patients via smartphone, tablet or computer, and keeps patients on track from preparation through recovery with reminders, multimedia education, progress tracking, and Patient-Reported Outcomes data collection. Providers can access real-time dashboards to measure compliance and outcomes, intervene sooner for patients at-risk, and drive quality improvement across the organization. For more information, please visit: www.seamless.md



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.