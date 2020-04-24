My Social Book Celebrates UNESCO World Book Day

Print your life in a photo book

Company encourages personal storytelling and honors the publishers of America

It’s been heart-warming to deliver moments of joy during these strange times when people are missing their loved ones. Books of all types play an important role in all our lives” — Charles Becquet, CEO of My Social Book

NEW YORK, LONDON, April 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Social Book is celebrating UNESCO World Book Day with a 40% discount across its entire product range with the code WBDAY40, including its popular automated photo book that has been printed 634,000 times.

American families and businesses have loved My Social Book for many years, and My Social Book proudly prints its high-quality photo books through a number of US printing houses to service this demand.

The quick-to-personalize social media books are produced in under 45 seconds by the company’s proprietary algorithm. Americans use My Social Book for an array of occasions including:

• Round robin family updates and annual yearbooks

• Sharing memories as a personalized Mother’s Day or Father’s Day gift

• Celebrating birthdays with loved ones

• Capturing a child’s major life moments to share with grandparents and the wider family

• Producing a physical archive of their favorite Facebook and Instagram content

In light of social distancing, My Social Book is also being used by families to stay connected from afar, as a social media scrapbook crafting project, and for gifts for those who have had to postpone large life events like weddings, honeymoons, and vacations.

Charles Becquet, CEO of My Social Book: “We want to encourage people to tell their stories and connect with others this World Book Day. Humans have been sharing stories and experiences for millennia and now is an important time to continue that tradition. The USA is our largest market and we wanted to honor the American printers we work with too – with products like ours, they are indirectly bringing smiles to people across the country.”

The 40% discount is available for all My Social Book customers. The code WBDAY40 is valid from April 23, 2020 until May 1, 2020.

About My Social Book:

My Social Book transforms social media content into physical photo books in just one click.

Whether documenting a vacation with family or celebrating your relationship with that special someone, My Social Book’s automated web-based platform allows anyone to print 10 years of Facebook and Instagram memories in as quickly as 45 seconds.

More than 250,000 customers in 20+ countries have printed 634,000 books to date and My Social Book ships worldwide on-demand from the company’s technologically advanced printing houses, including many locally within the US.

Discover more at www.mysocialbook.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for special offers and product announcements.



