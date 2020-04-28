Smart Software Testing Solutions Receives ISO 27001:2013 Certificate For Being Information Security Compliant

Smart Software Testing Solutions a global software testing firm along with its cloud based testing solutions pCloudy & Opkey receives ISO 27001:2013

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Software Testing Solutions, a global software testing company well known for its leading cloud based testing solutions pCloudy and Opkey is proud to announce being awarded the ISO 27001:2013 Certificate. ISO 27001:2013 is a well known and internationally recognized standard for Information security management. Smart Software Testing Solutions Inc was recognized compliant to 14 security domains of international standards and to name a few are Information Security Policies, Organization of Information Security, Human Resource Security, Operations Security and Business Continuity Management. This Certification will project pCloudy and Opkey as reliable cloud based testing platforms and also empower it to continuously extend its zero threat services. Internet malpractices like data hacking has forced the Enterprises to bring security closer to business objectives, so they are looking for more security features for high level data security. The ISO 27001:2013 certification will ensure the enterprise grade security and safeguard the confidential and sensitive information from minimal vulnerabilities.

About pCloudy

pCloudy is the Continuous Testing cloud, where you can test your mobile apps from anywhere, anytime. It is a comprehensive solution to increase the speed of your App Testing by enabling Continuous Testing. It helps you take the next digital leap. With access to more than 5000 device browser combinations, pCloudy solves the issue of testing apps on multiple devices with different specifications and saves the user from spending big bucks on setting up a device lab. Apart from functional validation of apps, you can run automated testing on real devices. pCloudy is integrated with most of the popular testing frameworks and tools like Appium, Espresso, XCUITest, and collaboration tools like Jira, GitHub, SLACK, and many more. pCloudy has a global presence and provides solutions to many Fortune 500 companies.

About OpKey

OpKey is a comprehensive cloud testing platform providing automation testing of web, mobile, salesforce, oracle ebs, and many more applications on a single cloud platform.It provides zero code automation script simplifying testing of 500+ android and ios real mobile devices on a single cloud platform. It can execute cross browser tests for over 50 OS and browsers combinations. On top of it, OpKey's Gherkin’s support and integrations with JIRA, Jenkins, Bamboo furnishes a ready environment for implementing Agile and Devops which would streamline the development cycle for high performing mobile applications.

